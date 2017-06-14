GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Victor Lindelof.

Man United fans will love Victor Lindelof's first comments since signing for the club

There is no question that the top six is closer in the Premier League than it has ever been.

Competition to reach the top four has never been so tight - just ask Arsenal. They finished fifth last term with more points than when they finished second the campaign prior!

For Manchester United though, they did their own version of the treble by winning the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League, the latter of which secured their place in the Champions League next season.

Good job they did too as Jose Mourinho's men finished in sixth place in the league.

There was little doubt that Mourinho would seek to make some major signings this summer and he got the ball rolling with Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof on Wednesday evening, tieing up a £40 million deal for the Swedish international.

Lindelof spoke to MUTV after completing his transfer and Red Devils fans will love what he had to say.

“I was in Benfica for five years so for me to leave of course it was not a tough decision but a hard decision because I was happy there and I developed a lot as a player,” Lindelof told MUTV. “But when this opportunity came it was very easy to take it.

“It feels great, and I’m very, very happy to be here at this great club. I couldn’t be happier.”

The defender is clearly delighted to have joined the ranks at Old Trafford and he holds the manager in high regard, too.

“It feels great knowing that the coach wants you, so to finally be here makes me very happy,” he continued.

“I’ve spoken to him, and it was a good chat. It’s very important for me as well to hear what he has to say. Of course he’s a great coach, and for me to be able to work with him it’s a great opportunity for me.

“I always had a dream to come here and to play in the Premier League, so it’s a dream come true. Everywhere you go you have to adapt to a new environment, but I feel comfortable in myself and I trust myself.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Paul Pogba

