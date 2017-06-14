GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Rusev.

Rusev cleared for WWE return

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

SmackDown Live could be getting a whole lot more exciting soon.

Former WWE United States Champion Rusev has been out-of-action lately after refusing to take his place on SmackDown Live following the Superstar-Shakeup that moved him from RAW. "The Bulgarian Brute" demanded that SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon give him a WWE Title shot, or he wouldn't be coming over to Tuesday nights.

In reality, Rusev has been held on the sidelines after undergoing shoulder surgery back in March. It was never revealed how the injury occurred, but he has been active on social media showing that he has been enjoying his time off.

Article continues below

His return was teased briefly on SmackDown Live when his Twitter video demanding a title shot from McMahon was released. Rusev stated that since he hadn't heard back from McMahon, he'd be coming to SmackDown in person to confront him, but his return was never mentioned again.

Since his departure from in-ring competition, Rusev's real-life wife, Lana, has made her debut as a singles talent on SmackDown Live. "The Ravishing Russian" is actually scheduled to challenge for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship against Naomi at the Money In The Bank (MITB) pay-per-view (PPV) later this month.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Lana had previously served as Rusev's translator on RAW during his rise on the roster, as his character didn't know how to speak English at the time.

Per a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Rusev has been cleared by doctors to get right back into the ring:

"Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned it’s only a matter of time before Rusev returns to the ring … because he’s officially been cleared by doctors.

"Sources tell us the Bulgarian Brute met with WWE docs yesterday and was given the green light."

It should be interesting to see how the WWE uses Rusev on Tuesday nights, given that Jinder Mahal is now the WWE Champion. Randy Orton is currently feuding with Mahal to try and regain the title, taking the title shot Rusev demanded weeks ago.

One possibility could have Rusev interfere in the WWE Title match at MITB, costing either Mahal or Orton a win to set up his next program. Either man would put on a strong storyline with the Bulgarian.

What are your thoughts on Rusev coming back to WWE off injury? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Liverpool will not be pleased by decision Chelsea have made on Dominic Solanke

Liverpool will not be pleased by decision Chelsea have made on Dominic Solanke

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again