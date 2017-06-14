SmackDown Live could be getting a whole lot more exciting soon.

Former WWE United States Champion Rusev has been out-of-action lately after refusing to take his place on SmackDown Live following the Superstar-Shakeup that moved him from RAW. "The Bulgarian Brute" demanded that SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon give him a WWE Title shot, or he wouldn't be coming over to Tuesday nights.

In reality, Rusev has been held on the sidelines after undergoing shoulder surgery back in March. It was never revealed how the injury occurred, but he has been active on social media showing that he has been enjoying his time off.

His return was teased briefly on SmackDown Live when his Twitter video demanding a title shot from McMahon was released. Rusev stated that since he hadn't heard back from McMahon, he'd be coming to SmackDown in person to confront him, but his return was never mentioned again.

Since his departure from in-ring competition, Rusev's real-life wife, Lana, has made her debut as a singles talent on SmackDown Live. "The Ravishing Russian" is actually scheduled to challenge for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship against Naomi at the Money In The Bank (MITB) pay-per-view (PPV) later this month.

Lana had previously served as Rusev's translator on RAW during his rise on the roster, as his character didn't know how to speak English at the time.

Per a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Rusev has been cleared by doctors to get right back into the ring:

"Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned it’s only a matter of time before Rusev returns to the ring … because he’s officially been cleared by doctors.

"Sources tell us the Bulgarian Brute met with WWE docs yesterday and was given the green light."

It should be interesting to see how the WWE uses Rusev on Tuesday nights, given that Jinder Mahal is now the WWE Champion. Randy Orton is currently feuding with Mahal to try and regain the title, taking the title shot Rusev demanded weeks ago.

One possibility could have Rusev interfere in the WWE Title match at MITB, costing either Mahal or Orton a win to set up his next program. Either man would put on a strong storyline with the Bulgarian.

