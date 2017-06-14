The transfer window may only be in its infancy but Manchester City are knee-deep in business already.

Even before the Champions League final, Pep Guardiola had secured his first signing and for the small matter of £43 million at that. Furthermore, the capture of Bernardo Silva was just the start.

The Citizens have since secured the signign of highly rated Brazilian ‘keeper Ederson in spite of the fact the transfer window doesn’t officially open until July.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

So with £78 million already shipped – how are City funding their heavy-handed transfer policy? Of course, the club is heavily backed Sheikh Mansour but this will be the second consecutive summer they have broken the bank.

After all, 2016 saw the club splurge a dizzying £171 million and made just £28 million on outgoings. It’s clear to see that for even the richest club owner, that’s not a sustainable, annual transfer approach.

Article continues below

Well, this summer City are planning on an extensive squad clear-out to fund their relentless aim to improve their side. Furthermore, according to Manchester Evening News, as many as seven players could be axed over the summer.

The news comes in spite of the fact Guardiola has already released a number of first-team players with Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Cabaellero and Bacary Sagna all sent packing. This was, of course, of little financial gain to the club though.

Nevertheless, the first man on Guardiola’s hit list should come as little surprise. Having returned from a mediocre loan spell with Torino, the club is hoping to sell Joe Hart for a fee in the region of £25 million.

Given a tumultuous recent run of form however, garnering such a price tag might prove troublesome. Yet given the fee the Citizens had to pay for Ederson, they may need all the goalkeeper reparations they can get.

Kelechi Iheanacho is also on the transfer list and City believe they can bag £25 million for the Nigerian too. The striker struggled for gametime under Guardiola and made just five league starts in 2016-17.

One of the reasons City made such a damning loss in the transfer window last season was their overuse of the loan system. Fast forward a year though and it seems their policy has, seemingly by necessity, changed.

Wilfried Bony (£10 million), Eliaquim Mangala (£18 million) and Samir Nasri (£10 million) all failed to persuade Guardiola to change his mind during loan spells last year and are all set to leave.

The sixth player on the list proves Fabian Delph and many fans will believe such a move is long overdue. It is reported that both Stoke City and West Brom are interested in his signature and City are naming their price at £15 million.

Finally, the Citizens are hoping to net a small profit on Nolito. The Spaniard flew out the blocks at the Etihad Stadium but soon fell out of favour and struggled to excel in the Premier League. Sevilla are believed to be interested.

Whether the club prove stubborn on, in places, ambitious set prices or not, it is clear that Guardiola wants to streamline his squad. If such fees are achieved though, then expect even more incomings in the weeks to come.

Any gains to Manchester City’s war chest can only mean bad news for their rivals. Period.

Who do you think Manchester City should vie to sign this summer? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms