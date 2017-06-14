The Big Show on why he hates working WWE TV shows

The Big Show is not a fan of working on WWE television events.

The former WCW Champ made his WWE debut back in 1999 where he served as the right-hand man to "The Chairman Of The Board" Vince McMahon. Show attempted to assist McMahon in defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin in their steel cage match at St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House, but was unsuccessful as he threw Austin against the cage door, breaking it, and giving Austin the win since he escaped the cage.

Since then, The Big Show has had one of the greatest careers of any WWE Superstar. He has held each world title at least once in addition to having played a variety of personalities. Show is one of a very few in the industry that can switch from a convincing babyface or heel at the drop of a dime. He can be taken seriously, or he is capable of being used for comedic affect.

After over 20 years in the business, Show has solidified himself as one of the greatest minds and most respected veterans in the game today. He recently joined his former WWE Tag Team partner, Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, to talk about his Hall Of Fame career.

During the interview, Show went off on how much he loves working WWE Live Events as opposed to TV events where there are a ton of time restrictions (quotes via IWNerd):

“I love the live events. I love the Friday, Saturday, Sunday live event shows. I hate TVs. TVs I just want to bash myself in the head with a hammer. They’re just long, useless time-wasting bullsh*t days where you sit around all day for some friggin’ idea that absolutely sucks.

"Debating it for hours with 17,000 inputs you know, 1 or 2 guys laced up a pair of wrestling boots in their life and know what they are talking about. The others that never laced up a pair and don’t know sh*t for some reason they are telling you what to do.

"And you’re just sitting there baffled, like we all have that look at TV, we walk around baffled like, ‘Well why are we doing this?’”

