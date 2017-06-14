The WWE may have found the road to redemption for Monday Night RAW, pitting Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar against one another heading into Great Balls of Fire.

Joe became the No. 1 contender in an impressive main event at Extreme Rules, coming out on top of a Fatal Five-Way match featuring a who's who of RAW's main event scene. It was a surprising outcome, but one that's created some buzz for the struggling show.

Ratings have been hitting lows for RAW, but with the WWE Universal title back in the picture now that Lesnar is making appearances, business could be picking up for the show. The most recent RAW may have given the WWE the inspiration to build something great going forward.

Lesnar and Joe should make for a great clash, with two imposing fighters who have some technical skills to go with their raw power. The WWE's buildup to the match will be key in their programming over the next month, but so far so good.

The first step in building up the feud was Joe attacking Paul Heyman, putting him in the Coquina Clutch and forcing him to pass out. Heyman returned this week with Lesnar at his side, and things finally started to heat up on RAW.

Joe came out and chaos ensued, forcing RAW general manager Kurt Angle to call security to separate the men. When that didn't work, it forced him to call out RAW's roster to get some additional hands on deck to finally split them up.

The segment has a great success and the build to Great Balls of Fire looks promising thus far. The WWE added the brawl to their YouTube account after the show and it's clocked 4.9 million views since being published. That's a huge viewership for such a short period of time:

The segment went over with fans, the crowd responding to two of the baddest men on RAW clashing. It's done so well that the WWE has published a second version of it, featuring angles that hadn't been used before:

The WWE is taking the positive response to heart, triggering internal discussions about following it up with an "even bigger angle," according to Cageside Seats. What that could mean remains unclear, but it's a huge opportunity for Joe to shine with things going over with Brock.

Shockingly, when RAW has one of its top draws and champion on the show, things start turning around again with order restored in the pecking order.

