Boxing

Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor finalize superfight

Football News
The superfight of the decade is on, with boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor finalizing their date with destiny in Las Vegas. 

McGregor and Mayweather are set to hold their monumental fight on August 26 in Las Vegas, with a tentative home at the MGM Grand. It could, however, change to T-Mobile Arena in the next few months, as Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports reports in his breaking news story

This is a huge moment for combat sports, with a fight that seemingly had lost steam after UFC president Dana White had made it clear that McGregor's side was done negotiating. The ball has been in Mayweather's court, but he'd kept quiet on what progress was being made. 

Clearly things have been lining up while rumors started to fizzle out, with the fight finalized and fans in for what's going to be an event unlike any other. It's unclear what the undercard will be, if there is one, but the main event is all that matters. 

Mayweather, McGregor and White have yet to make an official announcement, but with Iole's breaking report, it's only a matter of time until they come out to confirm the news themselves. It's a huge moment for both men, the UFC, boxing and fans of all combat sports. 

Floyd will be putting his unblemished 49-0 record on the line, a chance to go 50-0 to break the legendary Rocky Marciano's record he's currently tied with. McGregor has a chance to be the man who snaps the streak and will be in for a huge payday for being on the other end of what's sure to be a spectacle. 

Both men could be set for paydays reaching over $100 million, according to Iole, which is one of the reasons Mayweather decided to come out of retirement. McGregor happens to make the perfect b-side to the fight, giving the combat sports world something out of the ordinary. This has a chance to be an extraordinary moment. 

All of the buildup and hype has gotten the fight this far. Finalizing a superfight with Floyd may be the only thing harder than landing a flush punch on him, but the stars have aligned and in a few short months the wait will be over.

Did you expect Mayweather and McGregor to actually come to terms on this fight? Let us know in the comments what you thought, and who you got once the final bell sounds! 

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

