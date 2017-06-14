Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors are on top of the world, capturing their championship in convincing fashion over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant was dominant, not only winning his first NBA championship but being crowned the NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player, getting some individual hardware to go with the ring his new team will be receiving on opening night next season.

KD's journey to Golden State wasn't an easy one, having to burn bridges with a franchise and teammates he'd grown up with since making his way to the NBA. The payout, though, has made it all worth it for one of the league's most talented players.

Durant's had a few days to soak in the glory of finally capturing the NBA's biggest prize, a culmination of his entire career leading up to that point. Now he's the king of the league's castle, with a team full of stars that isn't going away any time soon.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer landed Durant as a podcast guest, discussing all things NBA Finals with the freshly christened NBA Finals MVP. He discussed an array of topics, but perhaps one of the most fascinating things was when he revealed the most surprising text he received since winning the title.

Simmons asked Durant the burning question and one of the most high-profile people in the world reached out to congratulate him on his accomplishment: former president Barack Obama.

"He sent a text through somebody to get to me. [He wrote], 'Congrats, your defense was really good,' which was random. He told me to enjoy it, have some fun, typical stuff. I wasn't expecting that," Durant told Simmons.

Obama has never hid his affinity for basketball, often seen hitting the court during downtime throughout his eight years as president of the United States. He'd also attend games and generally was open to working with the league while he was in office.

That's quite a text to receive, especially when you're already on cloud nine. Durant had the eyes of one of the most beloved presidents in recent memory, and even though Obama's out of the public eye, he still felt compelled to give Durant credit where it was due.

That's a pretty cool story, and surely just one of many insane stories KD has to tell about celebrities that have reached out to him. When you're crowned the champion and best player in the world, that's what happens.