Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant reveals the surprising person who texted him after NBA Finals

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors are on top of the world, capturing their championship in convincing fashion over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant was dominant, not only winning his first NBA championship but being crowned the NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player, getting some individual hardware to go with the ring his new team will be receiving on opening night next season. 

KD's journey to Golden State wasn't an easy one, having to burn bridges with a franchise and teammates he'd grown up with since making his way to the NBA. The payout, though, has made it all worth it for one of the league's most talented players. 

Durant's had a few days to soak in the glory of finally capturing the NBA's biggest prize, a culmination of his entire career leading up to that point. Now he's the king of the league's castle, with a team full of stars that isn't going away any time soon. 

Bill Simmons of The Ringer landed Durant as a podcast guest, discussing all things NBA Finals with the freshly christened NBA Finals MVP. He discussed an array of topics, but perhaps one of the most fascinating things was when he revealed the most surprising text he received since winning the title.

Simmons asked Durant the burning question and one of the most high-profile people in the world reached out to congratulate him on his accomplishment: former president Barack Obama.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

"He sent a text through somebody to get to me. [He wrote], 'Congrats, your defense was really good,' which was random. He told me to enjoy it, have some fun, typical stuff. I wasn't expecting that," Durant told Simmons. 

Obama has never hid his affinity for basketball, often seen hitting the court during downtime throughout his eight years as president of the United States. He'd also attend games and generally was open to working with the league while he was in office. 

That's quite a text to receive, especially when you're already on cloud nine. Durant had the eyes of one of the most beloved presidents in recent memory, and even though Obama's out of the public eye, he still felt compelled to give Durant credit where it was due.

That's a pretty cool story, and surely just one of many insane stories KD has to tell about celebrities that have reached out to him. When you're crowned the champion and best player in the world, that's what happens.

Topics:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Liverpool will not be pleased by decision Chelsea have made on Dominic Solanke

Liverpool will not be pleased by decision Chelsea have made on Dominic Solanke

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again