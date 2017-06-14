GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Big Show.

Big Show shoots on what's made modern WWE superstars soft

The Big Show is one of the WWE's backbones, becoming a veteran presence that's been a fixture in professional wrestling for decades. 

His career took off while he was still with WCW, becoming the nWo's most massive member as he proved to be a force as one of wrestling's biggest competitors. Eventually he made the jump to the WWE and he hasn't looked back since. 

Big Show is wrapping up his illustrious career, announcing WrestleMania 33 was his final stand on the Grandest Stage of Them All. He decided to stop by for an episode of Talk is Jericho, linking up with his former WCW colleague to share wrestling war stories. 

The episode, which lasted an hour-and-a-half, features some fantastic storytelling between both men. One of the most fascinating bits was when Big Show compared to how he had to find his way in the WWE the hard way, compared to how new stars have it easy in comparison.

"There were so many different things going on, personally it attacked the hell out of me and it was very difficult to get over. It's one of those things you're getting your ass chewed out and you really don't understand why you're getting your ass chewed out and the last thing you can do is ask why, because then it'll expose what kind of an idiot you really are," Big Show said.

Big Show's transition from WWE to WCW wasn't as smooth as it seemed on TV, with Show revealing he had a hard time learning how to work within the promotion's more structured environment. 

The new talent doesn't seem to be entering such a rigid environment, getting eased into it with WWE having become even more structured than it was years ago.

"These new kids don't really have this problem because they're catered to. They get everything explained to them. It gets broken down, they sit down, they watch videos. If they mess up, they get patted on the back... They can't take an ass chewing because they fold like aluminum foil," Big Show said. 

That may be the case nowadays, but the WWE is a very different place than it was then. During Big Show's arrival and learning period in the WWE, the Monday Night Wars were still strong. Every little bit mattered, making it paramount to be as good as possible every night. 

The tough love worked out for Big Show, though, and it's clear he thinks he's a better performer for it. 

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Chris Jericho
Big Show
Vince McMahon
WWE

