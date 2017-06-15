One of the biggest fights in the history of combat sports was approved earlier today (Wed. June 14, 2017).

Last year, then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor suffered his first loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 via second round submission. McGregor campaigned hard for a rematch with Diaz, and was granted just that at UFC 200. After McGregor refused to attend a press event for the fight, however, UFC President Dana White removed McGregor to the fight - promoting "The Notorious One" to tease retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA).

During his UFC hiatus, McGregor was embroiled in rumors of a possible transition to the world of boxing for a superfight with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Both men teased the fight via social media, but McGregor eventually settled his differences with the UFC to return to the Octagon at UFC 202 to avenge his loss to Diaz via majority decision win.

After going on to become the promotion's first dual-weight champion of all time, after defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden, discussions of a possible Mayweather fight continued to take over the combat sports world.

Dana White finally got onboard to attempt to make the fight happen, and after months of negotiations between the UFC, McGregor, and team Mayweather, the fight has officially been set for August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor was the first of the pair to confirm the fight via social media, taking to his Instagram account to not only confirm the fight, but throw shade at "Money's" age in the process by using a picture of his aged father:

Mayweather didn't offer much of a response, but still confirmed the bout on his own Instagram account by posting a video graphic showing he and McGregor standing above a boxing ring with the official fight date plastered on the bottom:

This fight is arguably the biggest fight in the history of combat sports. You have a man in Mayweather who has never lost in boxing competition and is considered by many to be the greatest to ever step into the ring. Then you have McGregor, a brash Irishman who is a legitimate knockout artist and currently sits atop the MMA world as its biggest star.

