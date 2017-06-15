After winning their second title in the last three seasons, the Golden State Warriors are in a great spot as an organization.

Since the team was up 3-1 in last year’s Finals, they were astonishingly-close to accomplishing what would have been a three-peat.

Now, with the possibility of 10 players heading into free agency, the Warriors have a few crucial decisions to make this summer.

Via ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Finals MVP Kevin Durant believes that while some sacrifices need to be made to keep the core of the roster together, the task can be done.

"It's a special team, a special group," Durant said. "It's a business of basketball, obviously, so nothing is for sure, but here, I feel like we can work that out and everybody will have a chance to do this again next year. It's easier said than done, obviously, but that's the goal. We want to keep this thing together and see how we can continue to keep getting better.”

Durant holds a player option for the 2017-2018 season and league sources told ESPN that he would be willing to take less than that to help facilitate other deals for his teammates.

Despite his ability to decline his player option and sign elsewhere, Durant made his goal crystal-clear.

"The last couple of days I've thought about it," he said. "But like I said, we'll all figure something out. We'll work something out. Like I said, I want to be here. We just won a championship, man. Let's see if we can do it again. That's the thing. Winning a championship is the ultimate goal and everybody here experienced that, and we want to experience it again.”

Former two-time league MVP Stephen Curry is the team’s focus this offseason, as he is expected to re-sign with the club for the “super max” deal of five years and $205 million.

He, like Durant, wants to see the team remain intact next season and beyond.

"It would mean everything [to stay together]," Curry told ESPN. "What we've built here is truly special. It's unique, it's something that you don't want to see end at all. All the pieces that we have are important to the equation of winning a championship and competing for a championship every single year. So, it is a business. There are decisions that need to be made every single year, and you have to assess the situation as it is."

If he takes the super max deal, it might impact the Warriors’ ability to make the re-signings that he desires, however.

David West, Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee, Ian Clark, James Michael McAdoo, Matt Barnes, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are the other free agents that Golden State needs to make decisions on.

It will be fascinating to see how Golden State works and weaves around the financial hurdles that it will take to retain most of their championship-winning roster.