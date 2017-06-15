GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather.

One important detail about the Mayweather/McGregor card that will disappoint fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After all the talk, all the back-and-forths and speculation, it has finally happened.

Unbeaten boxer Floyd Mayweather will fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match. Yes, it's actually happening.

The event will take place on Aug 26 in Las Vegas, Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday evening.

Article continues below

Mayweather and McGregor were both extremely well prepared for the announcement. Both men had social media posts ready to go within an hour of the breaking news; Mayweather's featured a video while McGregor posted a humorous picture.

Terms of the deal - something that held up negotiations for months on end - are not available at this point, but the fight will either be at the MGM Grand Garden or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

The Nevada Athletic Commission approved the request from Mayweather Promotions on Wednesday to put on a boxing card on Aug 26 at the MGM Grand. The venue could change, however, to T-Mobile according to Yahoo Sports' sources.

The bout will be distributed via Showtime pay-per-view, but, interestingly enough, it will an entirely boxing card. That means any dreams of other 'cross-promotional superfights' have come to a halt.

There will be no David Haye versus Jimi Manuwa, for example.

Southern Nevada Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Mayweather Promotions will be the lead promoter of the event and it certainly seems as if Money has got all his bases covered in holding this event. What the UFC gets out of this deal, or McGregor for that matter, remains to be seen.

Plenty of fighters from the UFC have expressed an interest in being a part of the card and have claimed they could hang with their boxing contemporaries.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that is the route this event is going to take and it is being treated as a legitimate boxing show.

As such, one should expect the card to be filled up by fighters from Mayweather's boxing stable, like Gervonta Davis.

The bookies have made Mayweather the early favourites with odds typically looking like 1/16 for Money. Can McGregor shock the world and pull off the ultimate upset? Or, will Mayweather go 50-0?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Man United fans will love Victor Lindelof's first comments as a United player

Man United fans will love Victor Lindelof's first comments as a United player

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again