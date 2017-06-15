One important detail about the Mayweather/McGregor card that will disappoint fans

After all the talk, all the back-and-forths and speculation, it has finally happened.

Unbeaten boxer Floyd Mayweather will fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match. Yes, it's actually happening.

The event will take place on Aug 26 in Las Vegas, Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday evening.

Mayweather and McGregor were both extremely well prepared for the announcement. Both men had social media posts ready to go within an hour of the breaking news; Mayweather's featured a video while McGregor posted a humorous picture.

Terms of the deal - something that held up negotiations for months on end - are not available at this point, but the fight will either be at the MGM Grand Garden or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Athletic Commission approved the request from Mayweather Promotions on Wednesday to put on a boxing card on Aug 26 at the MGM Grand. The venue could change, however, to T-Mobile according to Yahoo Sports' sources.

The bout will be distributed via Showtime pay-per-view, but, interestingly enough, it will an entirely boxing card. That means any dreams of other 'cross-promotional superfights' have come to a halt.

There will be no David Haye versus Jimi Manuwa, for example.

Mayweather Promotions will be the lead promoter of the event and it certainly seems as if Money has got all his bases covered in holding this event. What the UFC gets out of this deal, or McGregor for that matter, remains to be seen.

Plenty of fighters from the UFC have expressed an interest in being a part of the card and have claimed they could hang with their boxing contemporaries.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that is the route this event is going to take and it is being treated as a legitimate boxing show.

As such, one should expect the card to be filled up by fighters from Mayweather's boxing stable, like Gervonta Davis.

The bookies have made Mayweather the early favourites with odds typically looking like 1/16 for Money. Can McGregor shock the world and pull off the ultimate upset? Or, will Mayweather go 50-0?

