Andres Iniesta is one of the best players of his generation, there’s no two ways about it.

While the Spaniard rarely grabs the headlines, his sublime passing work has revolutionised midfield play and seen trophies arrive in abundance. Even without his trusty partner Xavi, he has continued to master his trade.

After all, his immaculate career is epitomised by the astonishing achievement of scoring the winner in a World Cup final. Not bad going, huh?

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Throw in eight La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys and four Champions League trophies and you have yourself quite the career. His unique touch and intricate dribbling has more than warranted it, too.

The reality of the situation though, is that the 33-year-old is edging his way to the twilight seasons of his career. Sadly, he is becoming one of the final relics of the mercurial Barcelona team of Pep Guardiola.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, as scarce as incredible 2010-like performances are becoming, the magic has never left Iniesta’s boots.

And with the past documenting just what the Spaniard can do to teams like Manchester United and Real Madrid, you can imagine how he’d cope in a casual futsal match in Kuwait. It’s fair to say he stole the headlines.

Fulfilling a sponsorship deal, the 33-year-old made a cameo in the side and excelled in the little game time he was given. He was able to astonish spectators by racing to a hat trick and grabbing a handful of assists.

He came just inches away from scoring from his own half and set up a brilliant chance with no other than a scorpion kick pass.

The highlights of his perfect and amazingly unselfish performance can be seen below:

The Barcelona star might only be showing his face at a sponsorship event but he was sure to put on a show for the Kuwaiti fans in attendance. Besides, the 33-year-old was even sure to showboat – producing a ‘double sombrero’ late in the match.

Speaking to Marca, he stated: "For me it is a pleasure to share this day with the people of Kuwait thanks to the Al Roudan family."

Class and skill, what we’ve come to expect from Iniesta.

Whether that will be enough to inspire Barcelona back to form next season is questionable, though. Given the form that saw Real Madrid romp to both the La Liga and Champions League title, the Catalans face an uphill struggle.

If the Camp Nou-based side are to real in their El Clasico rivals however, it will be with the midfield skill of Iniesta driving them forward. They’ll be hoping La Liga defences are as weak as Kuwaiti futsal teams, that’s for sure.

Who do you think will win the Champions League next season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms