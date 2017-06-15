GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor finally agree to superfight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Apparently, dreams do come true.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have finally agreed terms for a fight as the world prepares for what could be the most anticipated bout of all time.

UFC legend McGregor and undefeated Mayweather will take to the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas with the war of words finally coming to a head in Sin City.

Article continues below

McGregor, having never boxed professionally, is undoubtedly the underdog, but Mayweather, who has not fought for two years since his victory over Andre Berto in September 2015, will be taking nothing for granted.

Mayweather comes into the bout with an immense 49-0 record and will be desperate to make it 50 when he battles the Irishman.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

The fight will be conducted under boxing rules, for 12 rounds in the 154lb light-middleweight division.

Already an almighty bidding war is expected for the rights to televise the titanic battle in the UK between broadcast giants BT Sports and Sky.

The sheer scale of the numbers involved is quite simply dazzling.

Rumoured sums of at least $500 million leave one having to sit and breathe deeply, with each fighter expected to earn around $100 million each.

Southern Nevada Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

There has been a bitter back and forth between the two men as McGregor tried to draw Mayweather out, and now, it seems to have worked.

Both men held nothing back as they subtly (and sometimes not so subtly) fired vicious verbal jabs in the others direction.

Finally, the world has a date to look forward to, when all the noise will end and two of the biggest names in sport get down to business in the ring.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

The build up will be unlike anything we have seen before. Already anticipation levels are at an all-time high and it is only just beginning.

The August 26 bout could quite easily eclipse the Manny Pacquiao-Mayweather blockbuster in magnitude before a punch is even thrown.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Man United fans will love Victor Lindelof's first comments as a United player

Man United fans will love Victor Lindelof's first comments as a United player

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again