Apparently, dreams do come true.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have finally agreed terms for a fight as the world prepares for what could be the most anticipated bout of all time.

UFC legend McGregor and undefeated Mayweather will take to the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas with the war of words finally coming to a head in Sin City.

McGregor, having never boxed professionally, is undoubtedly the underdog, but Mayweather, who has not fought for two years since his victory over Andre Berto in September 2015, will be taking nothing for granted.

Mayweather comes into the bout with an immense 49-0 record and will be desperate to make it 50 when he battles the Irishman.

The fight will be conducted under boxing rules, for 12 rounds in the 154lb light-middleweight division.

Already an almighty bidding war is expected for the rights to televise the titanic battle in the UK between broadcast giants BT Sports and Sky.

The sheer scale of the numbers involved is quite simply dazzling.

Rumoured sums of at least $500 million leave one having to sit and breathe deeply, with each fighter expected to earn around $100 million each.

There has been a bitter back and forth between the two men as McGregor tried to draw Mayweather out, and now, it seems to have worked.

Both men held nothing back as they subtly (and sometimes not so subtly) fired vicious verbal jabs in the others direction.

Finally, the world has a date to look forward to, when all the noise will end and two of the biggest names in sport get down to business in the ring.

The build up will be unlike anything we have seen before. Already anticipation levels are at an all-time high and it is only just beginning.

The August 26 bout could quite easily eclipse the Manny Pacquiao-Mayweather blockbuster in magnitude before a punch is even thrown.

