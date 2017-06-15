GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jamie Vardy.

Jamie Vardy linked with surprising transfer from Leicester City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was only after Claudio Ranieri’s sacking at Leicester City that Jamie Vardy really got hot last season.

The star of the Foxes’ unforgettable Premier League triumph in 2015-16, Vardy returned back to earth in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign.

A run of 16 games without scoring for his club between September and December left many wondering if the former non-league striker was just a one-season wonder.

Article continues below

But Ranieri’s dismissal in February prompted an impressive run as Leicester climbed away from the relegation zone to finish in 12th place under Craig Shakespeare.

Vardy scored nine goals in the final 16 matches of the season to end with a respectable tally of 16 goals in all competitions.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Vardy was linked with Arsenal this time last year

This time last year, the 30-year-old was being linked with a move to Arsenal as a reward for his 24-goal effort as Leicester won the title.

Vardy ended up rejecting the Gunners in order to play in the Champions League with the Foxes - a decision that he admits was an “easy” one to make.

"You think about what might happen, what might not, where you could be, where not. Every time I thought about every little thing, both head and heart were saying, 'You need to stay’,” the England international said, per Sky Sports.

"In my professional life it was the hardest decision. It was hard but, like I said, when it came to my head and my heart it was an easy decision.

“It was a nice compliment they wanted to buy me. But my head and heart were saying stay."

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City - Premier League

Vardy has been linked with a surprise transfer

Vardy has another decision to make over his future if reports in Turkey are to be believed.

According to Turkish media agency DHA, as brought to our attention by The Sun, Fenerbahce are plotting a surprise move for the Leicester striker.

The 19-time winners of Turkey’s Super Lig are plotting a double move for Vardy and his teammate Ahmed Musa.

Fenerbahce's plan to convince Vardy

Fenerbahce, who finished third last season, will use the offer of European football to attempt to convince Vardy and Musa to leave the King Power Stadium.

It’s hard to see their plan working, however. Vardy has broken into the England side and the thought of him risking his chances of making the squad for next year’s World Cup are slim.

Leicester City Training and Press Conference

Will Jamie Vardy make the England squad for the 2018 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Robin Van Persie
Football
Premier League
UEFA Champions League
Leicester City
Arsenal

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

Why WWE is looking at new plans for Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar feud

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

The Big Show reveals why he hates working on WWE TV

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Manchester United given biggest update yet on move to sign Alvaro Morata [MEN]

Man United fans will love Victor Lindelof's first comments as a United player

Man United fans will love Victor Lindelof's first comments as a United player

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again