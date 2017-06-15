Liverpool make final decision on mega money pursuit of Mohamed Salah [Telegraph]

It’s all quiet on the western front at Liverpool at the moment.

While the Manchester clubs rummage through their wallets, Jurgen Klopp’s men have been keeping a low profile in the transfer window so far. Then again, the German has never been one for a currency-heavy splurge in the summer.

The canny, albeit unexpected, capture of Dominic Solanke proves the club’s only capture so far and a minor one at that. Even the 19-year-old’s capture of the Under-20 World Cup won’t serve to quell nervous jitters from Kopites.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

That could be out to change though and it regards the saga surrounding Chelsea reject Mohamed Salah.

Since being shunned by Jose Mourinho, the Egyptian has revitalised his career with AS Roma and has been offered a second chance on English shores. That being said, that £28 million shaped offer did not impress his employers.

Article continues below

In fact, the Serie A runners-up not only rejected the bid but demanded a fee in excess of £35 million. As a result, it would necessitate a club record bid from the Merseyside outfit to coax the winger from Roma’s grasp.

Furthermore, the Italian club’s sporting director, coined ‘Monchi’, sounded a fair warning to Liverpool by stating: “For Salah there is an offer from an English club but the price will be set by Roma, not the buyers.

“As I've said before, Roma is not a supermarket. Roma is a team that will represent Italy in Europe.

"We came second in Serie A and our idea is to keep as good a team as possible. At the same time no club exists that does not sell players."

Nevertheless, Liverpool fans shouldn’t fear as the club have made their decision and they believe Salah is worth the money. According to the Telegraph, the Reds are willing to break the bank and their record to bring in the 24-year-old.

It would see him become the first signing to eclipse the £35 million paid for Andy Carroll (yes, Andy Carroll) back in 2011.

Of course, Liverpool still have to make the second bid and Roma have to stay by their word but the signs are certainly promising. It all depends now as to whether supporters will take to Salah and for such a lofty fee as well.

The bottom line is that his Chelsea spell was one huge disappointment. Yet the 18 months he spent at Stamford Bridge was one in which game time was sparse and opportunities were few and far between.

As a result, there’s no reason to suggest a more mature and rounded Salah can’t thrive second time round and with more pitch time under Klopp. Besides, if he does sign, he can only do better than Liverpool’s last £35 million capture.

Do you think Mohamed Salah would be a good signing for Liverpool? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms