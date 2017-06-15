GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Mayweather has not fought for two years..

Dana White hints at ridiculous PPV price for Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

UFC president Dana White has revealed some of the details of the deal that has finally been struck between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for an unprecedented August bout in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview, White revealed that negotiations went a lot smoother than he could have ever anticipated, but he was careful to keep some cards close to his chest.

While not revealing an actual figure for what each fighter might earn from the bout, White did say that it could be somewhere in the region of $100 million.

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26, and White expects it to be a bigger global spectacle than the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout.

It will be a 12-round match up, conducted under boxing rules in the middle-lightweight division.

McGregor has been desperately trying to draw Mayweather out, but for a long while, it seemed that the battle between the two would only ever be one of words.

But now, incredibly, a date has been set, the verbal nonsense will be cast aside and business will be conducted with by some of the most valuable fists in the world.

McGregor is undoubtedly the underdog, having never boxed at the professional level, he now has a date with a 49-0 undefeated legend.

Conor McGregor Official Fight After Party At Intrigue Nightclub, Wynn Las Vegas

Mayweather has not fought for two years, but will no doubt be ready to take on the Irishman in Vegas as he looks to defend his proud record.

Anticipation levels, already as high as they have ever been, are only set to soar as August 26 approaches.

Speaking more about the fight, White refused to reveal how much it will cost on pay-per-view, but according to MMA Fighting journalist Ariel Helwani, it could cost you around $100.

The sheer furore surrounding the mere announcement of the bout goes to show just how eager the world has been for this blockbuster to happen.

Neither of these titans will be willing to give an inch and the build up is going to be unlike anything that has ever been seen. 

No dates have been set as of yet for a press conference involving the two.

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

