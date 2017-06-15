Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United rumours with social media activity

When Jose Mourinho splashed a world-record fee on Paul Pogba last summer with the ink still drying on his deal to become Manchester United manager, it became clear the club wanted to become serious players once again.

Although they managed to complete a warped version of the treble - Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League - the 13-time Premier League champions could only finish sixth in the league.

That's not good enough for a side the calibire of United's and it's a good job that they qualified for the Champions League via their Europa League success or Mourinho might have feared for his job.

The Portuguese tactician added Swedish defender Victor Lindelof for around ‎£40 million on Wednesday night to secure the club's first signing of the summer, but it looks as if their business is far from done.

Alvaro Morata is rumoured to be the next mega signing on the horizon and it seems that all United have to do is agree a fee with Real Madrid for the striker.

That is rumoured to be in the region of ‎£70-‎£80 million, but much would they have to pay for French wonderkid Ousmane Dembele?

The Dortmund winger sparked against England for his country on Tuesday night and scored the winner in a 3-2 victory, however, it was his activity on social media on Wednesday night that really got United fans talking.

p1bikh9cv8fbjf571q101hd11st09.jpg

As you can see from the image above, Dembele liked a tweet announcing the arrival of Lindelof to Old Trafford. Does that mean he likes the look of United? Is he perhaps good friends with Lindelof in some way?

While United fans will letting their imaginations run wild, Dembele said after his sensational performance against England that any rumours of him joining Barcelona were not true.

"Last year, I had contact with the Barcelona sporting director [Robert Fernandez].

"But I'm feeling good in Dortmund," Dembele asserted. "I have a contract until 2021, and I'm not paying attention to what is being said."

France v England - International Friendly

If he is not interested in a move to Barca, what are the chances he is to United? Either way, he's 

certainly interested in the club's movements and that can only be a good thing.

