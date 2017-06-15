Lucas Pouille marched into the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open after a remarkable match in which he came back from a set down to eventually triumph after the last two sets both went to a tie-break.

The Frenchman, coming off a Round of 32 defeat at the recent French Open in Paris, saved a match point in the third set before seeing off Jan-Lennard Struff in an epic tie-breaker that finished 10-8 in Pouille's favour.

The manner in which Pouille saved the above-mentioned match point will live long in the memory.

In an astounding rally, a delicate drop shot may have left Struff thinking he had finished the job, however, Pouille raced forward and somehow clawed the ball back over the net before a ding-dong exchange, not dissimilar to a match of Wii Tennis, saw Pouille slam the ball out of the German's reach to keep himself in the tie.

Somehow, Pouille managed to avoid touching the net and Struff was left to ponder just how he had managed to blow a point he seemingly had so much control over.

Clearly, Pouille was quite pleased with the effort, tweeting a video of the rally after the game.

The watching crowd got their moneys worth as neither men were willing to give an inch.

Pouille, who is seeded fourth in Stuttgart, will now face world number 16 Phillipe Kohlschreiber in the quarter-finals and may find it difficult to overcome the powerful German in his home tournament.

You can see the ridiculous rally in the video below.

Kohlschreiber is coming off the back of an epic of his own, beating American Steve Johnson in a three-set thriller that ended 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 7-6 (8-6).

Meanwhile, Roger Federer succumbed to an unexpected loss to world number 302 Tommy Haas, as the pre-tournament favourite and top seed crashed out and leaving the title wide open and up for grabs.

Grigor Dimitrov and Thomas Berdych, seeded second and third respectively, will look to book their spot in the quarter-finals with Pouille later today.

