Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton is twelve points behind Sebastien Vettel in the World Championship standings..

Lewis Hamilton has hilarious response to IndyCar fans' criticism

Lewis Hamilton's war of words with lovers of the IndyCar series has taken a sickening turn after the Brit was accused of liking Nickelback and unsweetened tea.

Hamilton recently called into question the caliber of the IndyCar series and his sentiments seem to have got straight up the nose of both drivers and fans involved with the American series.

Tony Kanaan offered a fantastic riposte to Hamilton's comments, stating: “He competed in a two-car World Championship last year and was second, so I don’t think he can say much.”

IndyCar fans also got involved by unveiling a banner that read: "Lewis Hamilton likes Nickelback and unsweetened tea."

And, unfathomably, Hamilton has since admitted that the banner is in fact true. 

The world is waiting in anxious anticipation for the next instalment in this vicious war of words as some Formula 1 fans try to overcome the disappointment of hearing that Hamilton does enjoy  the American rock band.

Hamilton, having cut Sebastian Vettel's world championship lead to only 12 points with victory in Canada, will be looking to put this untimely and damaging exchange behind him as he looks to overhaul the German's Ferrari at the upcoming Grand Prix in Azerbaijan.

His Mercedes team have offered their support via their Twitter account, and Toto Wolff may just send some "How you remind me," blaring down the radio when Hamilton takes to the tarmac in Azerbaijan. 

We are currently in the midst of the most competitive season in Formula 1 in recent years, with Ferrari desperate to reclaim their spot at the top of the sport back from Hamilton's Mercedes, while Red Bull are also starting to flex some muscle too.

Hamilton had looked in trouble after finishing seventh in Monaco, but the Brit had it all his own way in Canada, and eased to a much-needed victory in the end, gaining ground on Championship leader Vettel.

Finally, Formula 1 fans have a proper no holds barred battle to enjoy again. And no, we are not talking about the Nickelback debacle!

Formula 1

