It is difficult to imagine John Terry playing football in anything other than Chelsea blue.

After forging his legendary status over the course of more than two decades at Stamford Bridge, the veteran defender is an icon of the west London club.

But his extensive service to the Blues came to an end when he received a guard of honour as he was substituted off in the 26th minute against Sunderland on the final weekend of the season.

Despite celebrating his 36th birthday last December, Terry has made no secret of his desire to play on elsewhere.

America, China or the Middle East seemed the most likely destinations for a player of his calibre – but the former England captain has attracted serious interest much closer to home.

Terry is thought to have caught the attention of Premier League sides Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.

The five-time Premier League champion could probably still do a job at the highest level and one particular manager believes he can, yet wants him to drop down to the Championship.

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has told TalkSport the club has made Terry a contract offer in a bid to land his second signing at St Andrew’s.

"He's a fantastic captain and great leader.

"We've made him a good offer and we have done the best we can. It's up to John now, but we would love him at Birmingham."

The 70-year-old believes Terry – who only featured in 14 matches for Chelsea throughout the 2016-17 season – would bring more than just a wealth of experience to his new squad.

"He could play for anybody still. He has got a couple of good years in him.

"He played for me the other week in Michael Carrick's testimonial. Fergie had the 2008 Champions League-winning team, I had an All-Star team and I had John at the back with Jamie Carragher - I would have them two together all day long. They were fantastic.

"I had a chat with him and said to him to come in - he's doing his coaching badges - have a year or two and who knows what he wants to do in the future?"

PREMIER LEAGUE OR CHAMPIONSHIP

Premier League football is only going to get faster so when one weighs up Terry’s quality with the impact of age, Championship football could be just the right level for him.

The 46-match season in the second division could present more opportunities to get regular stints in the starting line-up without burning himself out.

