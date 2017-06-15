With the World Cup just a year away, England were reminded just how far away they are from the best in the world with a humbling defeat to France on Tuesday.

Led by the mightily impressive Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele, Didier Deschamps' 10 men emerged from the Stade de France with a 3-2 victory.

Even when Raphael Varane was controversially sent off at the start of the second half, the hosts responded fantastically and gave England boss Gareth Southgate plenty to ponder ahead of the next year's tournament in Russia.

Article continues below

Pogba, in particular, arguably put in one of the best displays Premier League fans have witnessed over the last 12 months.

One piece of magic involving Gary Cahill especially stood out.

Article continues below

If you haven't seen it already, the world's most expensive player humiliated the Chelsea centre-back by pulling off a wicked skill on the edge of England's box - see the video below.

As a result, Cahill was mocked by various Pogba supporters on social media both during and after the game.

To their credit, most footballers ignore a lot of the stick they get on Twitter but on this occasion, Cahill couldn't help but bite back.

One fan asked: "Recovered from that @paulpogba pulverizing?"

To which the England international responded: "Ye that end of season friendly . 👍😮"

The trolls didn't stop there, however, rather than try to argue with them, Cahill came up with a much simpler response.

Instead, the 31-year-old replied with an image of himself lifting the Premier League trophy.

That's probably the best way he could have responded!

Pogba himself has come in for heavy criticism since rejoining Manchester United last summer.

Nevertheless, his performance on Tuesday offered a glimpse to what the 24-year-old is really capable of.

Cahill will just be hoping he isn't similarly embarrassed when they go face-to-face again next term.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms