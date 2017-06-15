David Trezeguet was one of Europe’s best strikers at his peak but probably didn’t get the credit he deserved.

The former France international scored 32 goals in 46 appearances for Juventus during the 2001-02 campaign, earning himself the Serie A Footballer of the Year award in the process.

Two years earlier, Trezeguet scored the most famous goal of his career: the Golden Goal in the Euro 2000 final against Italy.

It remains one of the most important goals in the history of French football. The image of Robert Pires pulling the ball back from the byline and Trezeguet lashing into the roof of the net is one of *the* iconic European Championships moments.

Trezeguet made 71 appearances for Les Blues, scoring an impressive 34 goals over the course of 10 years.

He left Juve in 2010 and then wound down his career following spells at various clubs around the world.

Despite his French roots, Trezeguet grew up in Buenos Aires and is the son of Argentine parents, hence why his last few clubs include River Plate and Newell’s Old Boys.

Video: Trezeguet scores incredible volley in charity match

He finished his career with the Indian Premier League side Pune City in 2014; however, on the evidence of a charity match this week, he’s still got it.

The 39-year-old started upfront for Luis Figo’s All-Stars against Dimitar Berbatov’s United Stars and broke the deadlock in the fourth minute with a truly outstanding volley.

Marco van Basten-esque!

Video: Berbatov's XI 3-3 Figo's XI

Berbatov’s team featured a host of his former Manchester United teammates including Ryan Giggs , Paul Scholes , Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra , Rio Ferdinand and Edwin van der Sar.

Figo’s team, meanwhile, included Roberto Carlos, Robert Pires, Deco, Christian Karembeu, Dwight Yorke, Michel Salgado, Maxwell and Jari Litmanen, as well as Trezeguet.

The match finished 3-3 - and you can watch the highlights here…

