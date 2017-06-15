John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

WWE fans over the past couple of months would have noticed the amazing transformation one of the superstars of the promotion has gone through and that is the Big Show.

Big Show was always known as a larger-than-life superstar, hence the name, so when he started posting pictures of himself on social media with incredible brick-like abs earlier, fans were shocked and amazed by his hard work towards getting into shape.

Appearing on the Talk is Jericho podcast, hosted by Chris Jericho, The World's Largest Athlete revealed what was the motivation behind him taking on his new dieting regime and getting himself into shape.

Most fans attributed it down to Big Show getting a match with Shaq at WrestleMania 33, but the man himself revealed John Cena played a big influence in his change of lifestyle, rather than it being down to other factors such as pressure in his knees.

Big Show said, according to Fox Sports: “I’ve told people before that this whole thing really came about through just a general trash talking session with John Cena.

"John and I were sitting just like you and I are now, and John and I had been friends for years and had battles and we always joked years ago, like every nine months it was time for a Big Show-Cena run. Because his [Attitude Adjustment] needed equity and I needed to take it to build equity in his AA.

"John and I were joking and we were talking about training and dieting and stuff like that. I used to make fun of all the body guys, ‘yeah that’s right - live right, eat right, die anyway.’ That was my grumpy attitude about stuff.

“I told John ‘who the hell would want to see a giant with abs?’ And you know John is super intelligent, super smart, and has a way of looking at things sometimes in a different way, like we all do. John looks at me and he goes ‘yeah… a giant with abs, who would want to see that?’

"And just the way he said it was so dick-ish. It was almost like, you know, ‘you think you can do it, you big [expletive]?’ You know what I mean? That kind of a thing, without John being that crass or saying that.

"And I got hot. I got pissed. I walked away from that not laughing, walking away from that like ‘that frigging [expletive] thinks I can’t do it. Well… I’ll show him!’”

The fact is now, Big Show no longer needs to be a gigantic monster as he comes near the end of his in-ring career, and the change as well has brought fantastic health benefits as well that he must be enjoying.

When he looks back and thinks about this moment that might have helped to prolong his career in the ring, he only has one person to thank and that's the WWE superstar that is always pushing everyone to their limit.

