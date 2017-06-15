It was announced only yesterday that the much-awaited clash between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather had been finalised to take place on August 26 in Las Vegas.

The two iconic competitors from different fighting disciplines will compete in a mega-money contest, with Mayweather set to earn a six-figure amount once again following his $250 million cash-out after beating Manny Pacquiao in May 2015.

The 40-year-old is also considered an overwhelming favourite for the tie with the American boasting a 49-0 record in boxing.

McGregor, on the other hand, will find himself in unknown territory when he comes up against the best 'pound-for-pound' boxer, as he has never competed in the squared circle before.

The Irishman, however, was the one who first instigated any possibilities of the massive match-up when he appeared on Conan O'Brien's talk show two years back.

When asked whether he and Mayweather were the same weight, Notorious replied saying: "Yeah 145 pounds was the fight against Pacquiao and my fight was 145 pounds."

Conan then asked the question that everyone had in their mind: "So you're in the same weight class, what if you were in the ring with Floyd Mayweather? What do you think would happen? He is obviously one of the greatest boxers anyone has ever seen."

McGregor replied: "If you're asking would I like to fight Floyd I mean who would not like to dance around the ring for $180 million."

If the 28-year-old does make anything in the region of that sum, which he is likely to, from the Mayweather fight, it will dwarf the highest winning prize he ever made in a UFC clash.

"I know he wouldn't want to step into my world, the world of pure unarmed combat where there is no limitations but I most certainly would step into his world and I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose most certainly.

"There is no real fight left in boxing for Floyd anyway after the Manny fight happened. If you're looking for a fight that could generate interest, it must be across a match of different styles.

"I have said it before. I don't think boxing is the style of fighting that can beat Floyd but there are many many forms of fighting that can beat him so if were to get it on I would most certainly dismantle him also."

Watch the clip below.

This provocation from the MMA fighter laid the ground for several heated exchanges between the competitors on social media with a barrage of trash-talk emerging from both directions.

However, McGregor was probably right in his assessment of Mayweather's pedigree in boxing and that there was no one in his weight category that could stand up against him, except, perhaps, someone from a different discipline.

The only remaining hurdle for the big clash is McGregor's right to fight in Las Vegas as the Irish fighter is yet to secure a boxing license for the state of Nevada having already received one for California.

