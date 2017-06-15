Mats Hummels sends brilliant tweet after being named in Euro U21 all-time XI

Mats Hummels has proven himself to be one of the best follows on Twitter over the past year or so.

The Bayern Munich defender has used the social media platform to voice his concerns over his pace rating on FIFA 17.

“Speed >70 in the next FIFA Game 😡😂,” Hummels wrote when asked what he wanted for his birthday last December.

Then, when EA Sports handed him included him in the Bundesliga Team of the Season on FIFA 17, where he received 71 pace, Hummels wrote: “Now we talkin' 😄”.

There is a stereotype that Germans are very serious people but Hummels dispels that myth.

He’s as easy-going as they come. When his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan won Manchester United’s Goal of the Month in February for the third month in a row, Hummels sent him a brilliant tweet.

“Come on, it's like the 8th time you win this,” the Germany international wrote.

“Do they even nominate other players or do you just decide which goal you want to win with?”

Compare Hummels’ Twitter account to the standard Premier League player, who tweets the standard: “[insert reaction to match]. Fans were amazing.” after every single match, and you’ll starting thanking Hummels for showing some personality on social media.

Hummels' latest banter

The 28-year-old was at it again on Wednesday evening when UEFA unveiled their European Under-21 Championship all-time XI.

In a nod to the Under-21 Euros that gets underway in Poland tomorrow, UEFA picked 11 players who shone in the tournament in years gone by.

The Euro U21 all-time XI

It’s an incredible side. Hummels features alongside Manuel Neuer, Xavi, Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and Raul.

Check out the XI below.

Hummels responded

Hummels responded with the perfect tweet.

“I have seen worse teams I guess,” he wrote.

Great banter.

Hummels won 2009 U21 Euros with quality German side

Hummels won the Under-21 tournament in 2009. He played in the heart of a German defence that defeated England 4-0 in the final in the Netherlands.

Germany's team on that day included a number of players who have gone on to achieve great things in the game, including Neuer, Ozil, Jerome Boateng and Sami Khedira.

England's XI, however, included the likes of Scott Loach, Martin Cranie and Nedum Onuoha, while Lee Cattermole and Mark Noble were tasked with winning the midfield battle against Khedira and Ozil.

Yeah, England never stood a chance.

