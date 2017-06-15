GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Hummels.

Mats Hummels sends brilliant tweet after being named in Euro U21 all-time XI

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mats Hummels has proven himself to be one of the best follows on Twitter over the past year or so.

The Bayern Munich defender has used the social media platform to voice his concerns over his pace rating on FIFA 17.

“Speed >70 in the next FIFA Game 😡😂,” Hummels wrote when asked what he wanted for his birthday last December.

Article continues below

Then, when EA Sports handed him included him in the Bundesliga Team of the Season on FIFA 17, where he received 71 pace, Hummels wrote: “Now we talkin' 😄”.

There is a stereotype that Germans are very serious people but Hummels dispels that myth.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Liverpool make final decision on mega money pursuit of Mohamed Salah [Telegraph]

Liverpool make final decision on mega money pursuit of Mohamed Salah [Telegraph]

He’s as easy-going as they come. When his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan won Manchester United’s Goal of the Month in February for the third month in a row, Hummels sent him a brilliant tweet.

“Come on, it's like the 8th time you win this,” the Germany international wrote.

“Do they even nominate other players or do you just decide which goal you want to win with?”

Compare Hummels’ Twitter account to the standard Premier League player, who tweets the standard: “[insert reaction to match]. Fans were amazing.” after every single match, and you’ll starting thanking Hummels for showing some personality on social media.

Hummels' latest banter

The 28-year-old was at it again on Wednesday evening when UEFA unveiled their European Under-21 Championship all-time XI.

In a nod to the Under-21 Euros that gets underway in Poland tomorrow, UEFA picked 11 players who shone in the tournament in years gone by.

The Euro U21 all-time XI

It’s an incredible side. Hummels features alongside Manuel Neuer, Xavi, Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and Raul.

Check out the XI below.

Hummels responded

Hummels responded with the perfect tweet.

“I have seen worse teams I guess,” he wrote.

Great banter.

Hummels won 2009 U21 Euros with quality German side

Hummels won the Under-21 tournament in 2009. He played in the heart of a German defence that defeated England 4-0 in the final in the Netherlands.

Germany's team on that day included a number of players who have gone on to achieve great things in the game, including Neuer, Ozil, Jerome Boateng and Sami Khedira.

England's XI, however, included the likes of Scott Loach, Martin Cranie and Nedum Onuoha, while Lee Cattermole and Mark Noble were tasked with winning the midfield battle against Khedira and Ozil.

Yeah, England never stood a chance.

Germany's Mesut Ozil (R) drives the ball

Who's your tip to win the 2017 Under-21 Euros? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mats Hummels
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
England Football
Football
Manuel Neuer
Mesut Özil
Frank Lampard
Germany Football
Giorgio Chiellini

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Liverpool make final decision on mega money pursuit of Mohamed Salah [Telegraph]

Liverpool make final decision on mega money pursuit of Mohamed Salah [Telegraph]

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again