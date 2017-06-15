GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Rafael Benitez.

Rafael Benitez eyes £4m reunion with his former Liverpool player at Newcastle

Rafael Benitez is set to make a splash upon his return to the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

His Newcastle side claimed the Championship title by a single point in May while comfortably securing automatic promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Benitez has a solid squad at his disposal but will need to invest in at least a few new arrivals to boost their chances of avoiding a relegation scrap.

He is yet to get his recruitment drive in full flight with the £6 million deal to permanently sign Chelsea loanee Christian Atsu his only piece of business as yet.

Newcastle fans are expecting their team to re-establish themselves as a mainstay of the Premier League next season and their Spanish boss is surely thinking likewise.

Benitez will likely be combing through the transfer market for suitable targets – one of which reports suggest could make for a romantic reunion between two former colleagues.

The Northern Echo reports the former Reds boss has identified Lucas Leiva as a potential option to strengthen his midfield.

The Brazilian – who has been linked with a return to boyhood club Gremio – reportedly could be allowed to leave for roughly £4 million after ten seasons at Liverpool.

Despite featuring in 24 Premier League matches including 12 starts last season, Lucas is not among Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-LIVERPOOL

RAISING FUNDS

The German will likely listen to offers for the reliable anchorman as he plots some summer spending of his own.

Liverpool are understood to have had a £22 million bid for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic knocked back and could look to raise additional funds by selling off fringe players.

With Benitez eager to add some experience to his newly-promoted squad, Lucas certainly fits the bill for a bargain price.

REUNION

It would be the second time the 57-year-old has signed Lucas after bringing him to Liverpool for £5 million and giving him his Premier League debut.

The pair no doubt shares a strong bond and their reunion at St James’ Park could prove to be a shrewd piece of business if it comes off.

Would Lucas Leiva be a good signing for Newcastle? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

