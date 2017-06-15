So Jose Mourinho has made his first major move of the summer.

Victor Lindelof has now officially joined Manchester United from Benfica for a fee believed to be in the region of £35 million.

The Swedish international has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford over the last six months but Mourinho finally got his man when the deal crossed the finish line on Wednesday night.

"I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United. I have enjoyed my time at Benfica enormously and I have learned a lot there," the 22-year-old told Man United's official website.

"But I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League at Old Trafford and for Jose Mourinho. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies."

Lindelof, who already has 12 caps at senior level, is considered to be a versatile defender, capable of playing at centre-back, right-back and even in midfield.

He has spent the last five seasons at Benfica, having joined the Portuguese giants from Vasteras SK in 2012.

During his time with the Encarnados, Lindelof won three league titles, two cups and the Portuguese equivalent to the EFL Cup once too - becoming a key member of Rui Vitória's side in the process.

And although the lure of joining Man United speaks for itself, the Swede has admitted he left Benfica with a heavy heart.

Now his departure has been confirmed, he took to Instagram to write an emotional letter to his old supporters.

Accompanied by a photo of the centre-back appearing to salute the Benfica fans, Lindelof wrote:

"Dear Benfica family, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the magnificent 5 years I spent with you.

"I put on my shirt with great pride and, hopefully, have conveyed to you in every game and every day my feeling.

"It was a great pleasure to play for you. No doubt you have a very special place in my heart.

"To all my colleagues and coaches that I have had over the years, thank you very much for your confidence and for the daily help that enabled me to become the man and the player that I am today.

"To all those who have helped me daily and to all who work in the Club, my great thanks. Thank you SL Benfica!"

A nice touch, we think you'll agree.

And it also bodes well for the type of loyalty and dedication Man United fans can expect to see from their new signing.

The likelihood is Lindelof will not be the only major addition Mourinho makes this summer.

If you believe the latest reports, Alvaro Morata could follow him through the Old Trafford entrance within the next week.

According to AS, Morata's agent has been at the Bernabeu to discuss his client's future at Real Madrid although it is thought the Spanish international has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

