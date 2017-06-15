This past week on Monday Night RAW, it was revealed that on next week's show, Roman Reigns would unveil his plans for WWE SummerSlam later this year at the end of August.

As of right now, there is no clear direction for The Big Dog since he didn't win the battle to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules in the Fatal Five-Way between him, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Bray Wyatt.

Since the pay-per-view, Reigns has been battling against The Eater of Worlds on RAW, but no other build has been taking place for him towards a match at the red brand's next event, Great Balls of Fire, next month.

This past week though, WWE announced that the former Shield member would be revealing his plans for SummerSlam next Monday, and naturally, speculation has arisen over what that announcement might be.

Cageside Seats has rumored that Reigns' announcement next week will actually not happen at all, as Braun Strowman will be making his return to the ring before he can even speak about it.

They have reported: "One option under consideration for Roman Reigns announcement next week is to have Braun Strowman attack him before he can make it. This would set-up a match at Great Balls of Fire and possibly another at SummerSlam if WWE opts to continue Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar."

Braun Strowman returns

You can imagine the situation. Reigns is standing in the middle of the ring with the microphone in hand about to speak and then we suddenly hear 'I'm not finished with you!' as Strowman comes from out of nowhere and attacks The Big Dog, sparking up their feud once more.

Reigns vs Strowman has been one of the best feuds in the WWE so far this year, with good matches, decent promos, and excellent backstage brutality, including a tipped over ambulance. Hopefully, we get to see more of this after their original was ended early due to The Monster Among Men requiring elbow surgery.

This would keep in line with other speculation as well that the company overexaggerated Strowman's injury to six months in order to make it look like a surprise when he came back four months. In actual fact though, his surgery would only be minor and would only sideline him for two months.

Are you excited about seeing Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman again? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

