We’ve all seen enough now to safely say that Kylian Mbappe is the real deal.

The French starlet, 18, has been fantastic this season for AS Monaco in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances.

He’s also impressed for France since making his international debut back in March.

Mbappe shone in Les Bleus’ 3-2 victory over England on Tuesday night, showcasing his incredible pace, skill and movement.

Real Madrid have already had a £103 million offer for the teenager turned down this summer while many of Europe’s top clubs are also hoping to secure his signature in time for the 2017-18 campaign.

One of those clubs is Arsenal, who won’t be playing in the Champions League for the first time under Arsene Wenger next season after finishing fifth in the Premier League table.

However, Manchester United weren’t playing in Europe’s premier club competition when they smashed the world transfer record on Paul Pogba last summer.

Arsenal have the funds available to offer Mbappe whatever he wants. They can also offer him guaranteed first-team football.

Wenger's new plan to sign Mbappe

And according to the London Evening Standard, Wenger has decided to use Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in any deal to sign Europe’s most sought-after young forward.

Monaco might be more inclined to do a deal with Arsenal if it means Giroud moving in the opposite direction.

The French striker, 30, is open to a new challenge this summer and has been strongly linked with a move to West Ham, but a return to French football might be tempting at this stage in his career.

Why Wenger believes Arsenal can sign Mbappe

But why would Wenger believe the Gunners stand a realistic chance of signing Mbappe - especially after the season his side have just endured?

Well, it turns out the veteran French coach has a good relationship with Mbappe and he believes this gives Arsenal a real chance of pulling off one of the most remarkable signings in the club's history.

Giroud could also be used in a deal to sign Lacazette

But if Mbappe opts to move elsewhere, or decides to stay at Monaco, Arsenal could still use Giroud as a makeweight in a deal to sign Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette.

The north London outfit have been quoted in the fee in the region of £60 million for the France international.

