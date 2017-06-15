Conor McGregor will face a lawsuit if he attempts to kick Floyd Mayweather during their massive fight in Las Vegas on August 26, Dana White has confirmed.

The Irish MMA fighter will face the American boxing legend in a contest worth a mammoth $500 million, and is guaranteed to take home a large sum of that amount regardless of the result.

A lawsuit would surely put a substantial dent in that payout and McGregor will be keen to avoid such a fate, especially considering his passion for money.

Notorious will have to compete without the help of his martial arts skills which made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold belts for two weight divisions simultaneously last year.

However, with speculation regrading the mega-money contest going on for months, McGregor has had enough time to train and get familiar with the rules and regulations of boxing.

UFC president Dana White said: "That [kicking] will not happen; it's in the contract. This is a boxing match under the Nevada commission under the rules of boxing.

"We talk about a guy of Floyd Mayweather's value in the sport - the lawsuit if that ever happened...

"Conor loves money and he would lose a lot of money if that happened."

McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez in November to clinch the UFC lightweight crown, almost a year following his featherweight title capture against Jose Aldo.

However, the Irishman has never competed in a boxing match before and his first one seems to be against the best pound-for-pound boxer of his generation, who is unbeaten in 49 previous contests.

Knowing the rules of the sport is one thing, stepping into the squared circle against arguably the best boxer of the previous decade is another.

The only aspect of the fight that seems to favour McGregor is that Mayweather has been out of action for two years with his last fight coming against Andre Berto in September of 2015.

Having said that, the American still remains an overwhelming favourite to win the contest.

