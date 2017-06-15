The most anticipated fight of the century was announced last night as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor finally agreed terms to meet in the ring.

Mayweather, 40, is expected to earn at least $100 million (£78.5m) from the superfight, according to the Mirror, while McGregor is thought to have agreed a smaller share.

The Notorious is, unsurprisingly, the heavy underdog heading into the fight. Mayweather holds a 49-0 record and is considered the finest pound-for-pound boxer by many, while McGregor has never fought a boxing fight in his life.

Article continues below

Yet the Irishman is confident that he can spring an upset at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26, according to UFC president Dana White.

"We've been working on this for a long time; the negotiations were a lot better and smoother than I thought they would be. The 'impossible' deal is now happening,” White told TMZ.

Article continues below

"Floyd is a very smart guy and he's surrounded by smart people and we did a deal that is fair for everybody.

"When I talked to Conor, he is 100 per cent confident he is going to knock Floyd Mayweather out.

"This is one of those situations where you don't know what will happen.

"Conor McGregor is the bigger, stronger man and has knockout power but Mayweather is slick and one of the best ever.

"Conor is the pound-for-pound best fighter in mixed martial arts and Mayweather is the pound-for-pound best boxer.

"One thing I stopped doing a long time ago is doubting Conor McGregor."

Mario Balotelli is excited

It’s being reported that the fight could bring in a staggering £500m purse.

One man who will be tuning in is Nice footballer Mario Balotelli.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool man has responded to Mayweather’s request to get his Instagram followers to share videos of their lifestyles using the #MayweatherChallenge hashtag.

Check out Mayweather’s video below.

Watch: Mayweather's #MayweatherChallenge video

Balotelli has responded

Balotelli has responded by showing off a statue of the iconic pose he produced after scoring against Germany in the semi-final of the 2012 European Championship.

“Do you have this in your house?” he asks Floyd.

“No one take it personally I’m only joking 🙃😝”, Balotelli writes in the caption.

Watch his #MayweatherChallenge video below.

What's your prediction for McGregor vs Mayweather? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms