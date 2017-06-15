When The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 33, they received a huge pop because of what they have managed to achieve in wrestling over the years inside and outside of the company.

Both Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff, have held multiple championships, as singles competitors and as part of a tag team, in wrestling across several different promotions. They're two of the most well-respected wrestlers in the world today.

To celebrate these achievements from over the years, Matt tweeted out a picture of his illustrious title cabinet, with the caption: "Part of my Title Collection. I still have championships to add."

This caption prompted a reaction by WWE's current Intercontinental Champion The Miz, who wanted to let him know that it will be difficult for him to complete his collection as he'll never get his hands on his title.

The Awesome One replied to The Man Who Will Not Die's tweet by saying: "Congrats man. Sucks you'll never get the IC Title because you can't delete #TheMizICTitleComebackTour great collection though."

Matt responded to The Miz, with a rather Broken attitude, saying: "I don't even have to DELETE #TheMizICTitleComebackTour.. It's already.....OBSOLETE! But I would be interested in PROCURING the IC Title."

Eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed as well that in Matt Hardy's title cabient, his SmackDown! tag team championship actually has the nameplate of The Miz on it, but it's upside down.

WWE could very well be taking The Hardy Boyz down the path of competing individually for titles once more following their loss to Cesaro and Sheamus at Extreme Rules and the resulting rematch this past week on Monday Night RAW.

For The Miz, he's currently involved in a feud with Dean Ambrose after winning the Intercontinental title from him at Extreme Rules. However, this rivalry looks to be wrapping up soon as The Lunatic Fringe looks set to move on to Elias Samson, leaving The Awesome One without an opponent.

With Jeff rumored to be inserted into the main event title picture if The Hardy Boyz do split, having Matt compete against The Miz, especially with his Broken gimmick, would create some exciting feuds for WWE fans to salivate over, as these two superstars are two of the best at delivering promos in the business.

Would you like to see Matt Hardy face The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

