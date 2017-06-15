GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

McGregor's last competitive fight came in November 2016. Mayweather has not fought since 2015..

Carl Frampton makes strong prediction ahead of Mayweather-McGregor bout

Northern Irish fighter Carl Frampton pulled no punches in his comments on the outcome of the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight; a match-up speculated over for almost two years, that has finally come to fruition. 

In a BBC interview, Frampton claimed McGregor would do well to merely "lay a glove" on the undefeated American.

Mayweather, who is coming out of retirement for his 50th career fight, is 12 years older than McGregor.

However, the light-middleweight fight is very much in his favour, with McGregor having no previous boxing experience against one of the most storied and skilled middleweight boxers in history.

"I think its a bit unfair," said Frampton

"Because boxing and MMA are two different sports.

"If he lands a glove on Mayweather, he will be doing very well."

The fight has divided audiences worldwide; some claiming it is more of a "farce" than anything, driven blatantly by potential earnings.

The fight is expected to make both men upwards of $100 million, making it the most expensive fight in boxing history.

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

"He (Mayweather) makes fighters like Manny Pacquiao and Canelo (Alvarez) look ordinary.

"Both of them will make a lot of money out of it, and I think Connor probably knows that."

UFC president Dana White negotiated on behalf of McGregor and noted that talks had been extensive; White previously described the potential fight as "impossible."

Commenting on the deal, White remained supportive of McGregor's convictions.

"They went smoothly. Floyd Mayweather surrounds himself with smart people and we got the deal done.

Launch Of The Reebok UFC Fight Kit

"The reason Conor McGregor's as big as he is is he'll fight anybody, anywhere, any time. He will go after Floyd Mayweather and he will try to knock him out."

Asked on the possible outcome of the fight, White stood behind his UFC fighter. 

"Conor McGregor is 28 and he is a southpaw. Whenever Conor hits people, they fall. He is 100% positive that he wins this fight, and I stopped doubting him a long time ago.

"Floyd Mayweather is 40 years old, he's always had problems with southpaws."

Kaya Fest

Confirmed by Mayweather on Twitter, the fight will take place in Las Vegas, and is penned to be one of the biggest pay-per-views in history; the previous record-setting PPV being Mayweather's 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao.

Frampton, when asked if he believed the fight was a case of PR and generating interest (and therefore income), shared the views of many others in likening the fight to "WWE".

"Both guys will make a lot of money, but Mayweather wins." 

