John Terry appears to one of the hottest free agents in the market right now.

As soon as Chelsea announced their club legend would be leaving them at the end of last season, managers up and down the country started queuing up for the chance to speak to him.

At first, it looked like Bournemouth were nailed on to sign the former England international but that move has appeared to go cold.

Then Terry was linked with a switch to Aston Villa after holding talks with Steve Bruce during a recent golf weekend away.

However, Bruce and co. could now be beaten to Terry's signature by their Midlands rivals Birmingham.

Manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed they have offered the former England captain a contract and the Blues are now the odds-on favourites to be Terry's next club.

Considering the 36-year-old's previous experience, a move to Birmingham would certainly be surprising.

And one of the club's supporters still doesn't expect an agreement to be reached - despite an offer already being on the table.

Harry Beevis reacted to the latest reports by appearing to make rather rash promise on Twitter.

"If Blues sign John Terry I'll get Harry Redknapp tattooed on my arse #BCFC"

Such is the power of Twitter these days, it hasn't taken long for Beevis' tweet to start circulating.

That prompted various random people to start replying, demanding the City fan holds up his end of the bargain.

However, he has already started to try and wriggle his way out of it.

Many fellow fans - us included - assumed Beevis had meant a picture of Redknapp's face would be plastered on his backside.

Sadly we were mistaken as Beevis - who currently has 176 followers at the time of writing - posted another tweet to clear up what the tattoo would actually be.

"I never said Harry Redknapp Face I just meant name #BCFC"

There's no way he should be able to get away with it that easily!

Fortunately, this tweet is yet to be retweeted so there will still be plenty of people expecting Harry's face.

Birmingham fans have now got another incentive to want Terry to join them anyway!

