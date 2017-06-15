This offseason is shaping up to be a very interesting one for several NBA teams as they try to put themselves in a position to compete with the Golden State Warriors.

The only option for teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics, among others, is to try to build a super-team of their own that can rival what the Warriors have put together.

That's easier said than done, obviously, but there should be some big-name players available for the right price, either via trade or free agency, this summer.

When it comes to the Celtics, who finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, they're only a piece or two away from being able to compete for a title on a yearly basis.

Current Boston stars Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford made some waves on social media this week when they made their choice for free agent addition very clear by following Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward on Instagram:

Indeed, the Celtics have the cap room to sign Hayward should he opt out of the final year of his contract with the Jazz and the team is widely considered to be the favorites to land his services if he leaves Utah.

Hayward has an extra incentive to join the Celtics as his former college coach from his days at Butler, Brad Stevens, is currently the head coach in Boston and has become one of the best leaders in the NBA.

Also, pairing Hayward with Thomas, Horford and some of the other talented players on the Celtics' roster would make them a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

Obviously, a lot still has to happen for the Hayward-to-Boston rumors to really make sense, as he's still under contract with the Jazz. But, by missing out on the All-NBA teams this season, Hayward is not eligible for a super-max extension from Utah, so he could be more willing to try to move to a team that gives him a better chance to win a title.

With Thomas and Horford starting to recruit Hayward, it may only be a matter of time before he heads east and joins forces with the Celtics.

Coming off a season in which he averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, Hayward will be a highly sought-after commodity if he reaches the free agent market. But the Celtics have certainly put themselves in a good position to land the talented forward and have a lot to offer.