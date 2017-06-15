GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Anthony Joshua receives challenge to appear on Mayweather v McGregor undercard

After months of intense speculation, Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor has finally been confirmed.

Mayweather will go head-to-head against the UFC superstar at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26, hoping to make it 50-0 in what should be the final fight of his illustrious career.

The 40-year-old is the odds-on favourite to win the bizarre bout, with McGregor priced around 6/1 with most bookmakers to spring a major surprise.

The fight is expected to smash gambling records, with punters prepared to stake up to £40 million, according to the Mirror.

But who will feature on the undercard?

Badou Jack, Gervonta Davis and Ashley Theophane have all been tipped to make an appearance on one of the most glamorous undercards in boxing history.

Joshua wants to be on the undercard

And so too has Anthony Joshua, the IBF/WBA heavyweight world champion.

The 27-year-old Brit, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium back in April, recently told Mayweather: "Get me on the undercard!'

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

"That's legendary s***, that fight will go (down) in history."

Joshua receives challenge to appear on the undercard

And he could be granted his wish after receiving an unexpected tweet from UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

The 34-year-old American tweeted: “Hey @anthonyfjoshua let's have a proper tussle and still have time for tea and crumpets before the main event! #MayweatherMcGregor”.

Would Joshua be willing to accept the offer? Possibly, if the money’s right.

Having a boxer v UFC star on the undercard could whet the public’s attitude ahead of the main event.

Miocic: I'd give Joshua a run for his money

“Me against Joshua would be a great fight,” Miocic said back in May.

“I think I’d surprise a lot of people, I think it’d be an amazing fight – let’s do it! He’s a great guy.

UFC Adelaide Media Opportunity

“He’s tough, he’s a champion for a reason. I think I’d give him a run for his money.”

Would AJ beat Stipe Miocic in the ring? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

