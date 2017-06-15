Naoyuki Oi is not a name you'll hear often, even as a fan of pool.

He, along with his playing partner Hijikate Hayoto, spoke to Sky Sports following a victory over Thailand at the World Cup of Pool in London.

Oi, who speaks very little English, managed to derail his post-match interview with bizarre practical jokes, including producing a rubber ear with each question from his interviewer.

The humiliation in the interview's voice as he attempts to maintain even the slightest hint of professionalism is delightfully cringe-worthy.

The interviews, posted by Coral's Twitter page, have earned Naoyuki a popularity amongst pool fans and beyond.

You may also remember him from his interview a few months ago when he took social media by storm.

It also confirms that rubber ear gags are still relatively questionable as interview answers, something many of us were already aware of.

It is easy to see why Oi has attracted such popularity, particularly by the end of the interview; Oi screams in broken English: "I love London!", his arms raised as he drowns out the entire crowd, alongside his bemused partner.

You can watch the bizarre footage in the video below.

Hayoto's expressions tend to shift between mild amusement and a look of dismay, similar to that of a long-suffering wife and her eccentric husband.

Despite consistently giving the most uncomfortably weird answers to questions, Oi managed to pay his partner a genuine compliment in describing himself as "not strong", alongside Hayoto, who he saw as "very good."

Oi proceeded to ruin the moment with a representation of their respective ability using his hands, ended with an enactment of an explosion, followed by a maniacal laugh.

They pair did explain they were lucky in their recent victory at the World Cup, however, the Japanese team have only ever won two bronze medals at the World Cup.

