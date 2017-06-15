In today's world, everything star athletes and celebrities do on social media is noticed, dissected and debated, even if there was actually no meaning behind it.

Now that the NBA has reached its offseason, the free agency frenzy is quickly approaching, so the league's stars are going to be under extra social media scrutiny (just ask Gordon Hayward and his wife).

So, when J.R. Smith recently liked a post on Instagram, it should come as no surprise that it became a much-discussed topic, as fans and media members wondered if Smith knew something they didn't.

As you can see below, the post in question depicts Carmelo Anthony in a Cavaliers jersey, and Smith was quick to show he approved of the edit:

Rumors of Melo joining the Cavaliers are nothing new, as it was a topic that was heavily debated at last year's trade deadline, but now that it's the offseason again, the discussions are sure to start back up again, and Smith's Instagram activity will only add fuel to that fire.

Anthony is good friends with current Cleveland superstar LeBron James, and LeBron is on the record saying he'd like to play with his friends (notably Chris Paul and Melo) before he retires. If the Cavs go after Anthony this offseason, James's wish could be granted.

Melo is still under contract with the Knicks and has a full no-trade clause, though he'd likely waive that to join forces with the Cavaliers. Still, finding a way to make the trade would be difficult, as it would likely mean the Cavs would have to send star forward Kevin Love to New York to make it work.

However, if the Cavs decide they can't compete with the Golden State Warriors with a Big 3 of LeBron, Love and Kyrie Irving, a Love-for-Melo switch would make some sense.

After all, Melo is still one of the best pure scorers in the NBA, as evidenced by the fact that he averaged 22.4 points in 74 games for the Knicks this year. He also added 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Melo's averages best Love's 19 points and 1.9 assists per night, but the Cavs would sacrifice some rebounding ability if they part ways with Love, as he averaged 11.1 rebounds a game.

Still, this year's NBA Finals proved that the Cavaliers need to do something in the arms race to keep up with the Warriors, so adding a new superstar like Anthony to the mix could inject some new life into LeBron James and his teammates.