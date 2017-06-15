GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mbappe.

How Algeria’s best XI would look if top players had switched allegiance

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

France’s next generation of talent was on full display in the 3-2 win over England on Tuesday.

Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe all starred as Didier Deschamps side showed they are likely to be a serious contender at next year’s World Cup.

Mbappe is among the most exciting talents to come out of France, the 18-year-old striker scoring 26 goals in all competitions for AS Monaco and drawing heavy interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid, who are reportedly prepared to break the £100 million barrier to sign the sensation.

Article continues below

The teenager will be France’s main striker for years to come but not many are aware that he could have decided against playing for Les Blues.

Mbappe’s father is from Cameroon and his mother is of Algerian heritage.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

Possible WWE SummerSlam plans for Roman Reigns

Possible WWE SummerSlam plans for Roman Reigns

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

The forward, who has drawn comparisons with Thierry Henry, has decided to represent his country of birth but it’s pretty interesting to look at the players who could have played for Algeria had they switched allegiance.

The attackers, in particular, are incredibly exciting. Check out the team, and the countries the players chose to represent, below.

Algeria's possible XI

GK | Raïs M'Bolhi | Stade Rennais

Chose to play for: Algeria

Germany v Algeria: Round of 16 - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

RB | Ramy Bensebaini | Stade Rennais

Chose to play for: Algeria

CB | Aïssa Mandi | Real Betis

Chose to play for: Algeria

FBL-WC-2014-MATCH54-GER-ALG

CB | Mehdi Benatia | Juventus

Chose to play for: Morocco

Morocco v Cape Verde - 2013 Africa Cup of Nations: Group A

LB | Faouzi Ghoulam | Napoli

Chose to play for: Algeria

RM | Riyad Mahrez | Leicester City

Chose to play for: Algeria

FBL-AFR-CAN2017-ALG-ETH

CM | Nabil Bentaleb | Schalke 04

Chose to play for: Algeria

FBL-WC-2014-MATCH48-ALG-RUS

CM | Nabil Fekir | Lyon

Chose to play for: France

FBL-EURO-2016-FRA-FRIENDLY-PRESS

LM | Yacine Brahimi | Porto

Chose to play for: Algeria

FBL-WC-2014-MATCH54-GER-ALG

ST | Kylian Mbappe | AS Monaco

Chose to play for: France

France v England - International Friendly

ST | Karim Benzema | Real Madrid

Chose to play for: France

FBL-EURO-2016-FRA-ARM-FRIENDLY

And Zinedine Zidane, who is of Algerian descent, could be the manager.

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Algeria defeated Togo 1-0 in the opening match of their African Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday, Anderlecht’s Sofiane Hanni scoring the only goal.

Who will win the 2018 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mehdi Benatia
Ligue 1
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Samir Nasri
UEFA Champions League
Leicester City
Real Madrid
World Cup
Karim Benzema

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

Possible WWE SummerSlam plans for Roman Reigns

Possible WWE SummerSlam plans for Roman Reigns

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

Liverpool make final decision on mega money pursuit of Mohamed Salah [Telegraph]

Liverpool make final decision on mega money pursuit of Mohamed Salah [Telegraph]

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again