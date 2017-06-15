France’s next generation of talent was on full display in the 3-2 win over England on Tuesday.

Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe all starred as Didier Deschamps side showed they are likely to be a serious contender at next year’s World Cup.

Mbappe is among the most exciting talents to come out of France, the 18-year-old striker scoring 26 goals in all competitions for AS Monaco and drawing heavy interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid, who are reportedly prepared to break the £100 million barrier to sign the sensation.

The teenager will be France’s main striker for years to come but not many are aware that he could have decided against playing for Les Blues.

Mbappe’s father is from Cameroon and his mother is of Algerian heritage.

The forward, who has drawn comparisons with Thierry Henry, has decided to represent his country of birth but it’s pretty interesting to look at the players who could have played for Algeria had they switched allegiance.

The attackers, in particular, are incredibly exciting. Check out the team, and the countries the players chose to represent, below.

Algeria's possible XI

GK | Raïs M'Bolhi | Stade Rennais

Chose to play for: Algeria

RB | Ramy Bensebaini | Stade Rennais

Chose to play for: Algeria

CB | Aïssa Mandi | Real Betis

Chose to play for: Algeria

CB | Mehdi Benatia | Juventus

Chose to play for: Morocco

LB | Faouzi Ghoulam | Napoli

Chose to play for: Algeria

RM | Riyad Mahrez | Leicester City

Chose to play for: Algeria

CM | Nabil Bentaleb | Schalke 04

Chose to play for: Algeria

CM | Nabil Fekir | Lyon

Chose to play for: France

LM | Yacine Brahimi | Porto

Chose to play for: Algeria

ST | Kylian Mbappe | AS Monaco

Chose to play for: France

ST | Karim Benzema | Real Madrid

Chose to play for: France

And Zinedine Zidane, who is of Algerian descent, could be the manager.

Algeria defeated Togo 1-0 in the opening match of their African Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday, Anderlecht’s Sofiane Hanni scoring the only goal.

