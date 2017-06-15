Huddersfield Town will begin the 2017-18 Premier League campaign as the bookmakers’ favourites to be relegated to the Championship.

The West Yorkshire outfit, who were promoted to English football’s top flight following their play-off final victory over Reading last month, are currently 8/13 on to drop straight back down to the Championship at the end of next season.

You can understand why when you take a look at their current squad.

Article continues below

They have few very players with Premier League experience and were promoted to the top flight with a negative goal difference.

Although the Terriers finished fifth in the Championship table, they conceded two more goals than they scored over the course of the 2016-17 campaign.

Article continues below

Huddersfield’s manager, David Wagner, will be acutely aware of the need to bolster his squad ahead of what promises to be a gruelling season.

And the German coach is about to smash the club’s transfer record - which currently stands at a modest £1.8 million, spent on bringing Christopher Schindler in from 1860 Munich last summer - on a rather surprising player.

Huddersfield are about to smash their transfer record

According to BBC Sport, Huddersfield have agreed a £10 million fee with Manchester City for the transfer of Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The 26-year-old never made a single appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, after arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Melbourne City last summer, and spent the entire 2016-17 campaign on loan at Huddersfield, scoring four goals in 45 appearances.

Mooy has also represented Australia 24 times, scoring five goals.

Huddersfield will pay City an initial £8 million, while the additional £2 million will be made up in the form of add-ons.

Huddersfield are in the money following promotion

That Huddersfield are on the verge of completing a £10 million transfer is an indication of just how much money there is floating around in the Premier League at the moment.

Indeed, if they survive relegation next season, Huddersfield stand to earn an eye-watering £290 million.

"We are one year into the new broadcast rights arrangements and fans of these clubs will be fully aware of the financial reward for playing in the top flight next season," Dan Jones, partner and head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, was quoted as saying by the Huddersfield Examiner.

"The financial prize for Huddersfield and Brighton becomes at least £290m if the promoted club survives the first season in the Premier League.

"Burnley successfully stayed up this year and a sustained period of Premier League participation could provide any newly-promoted club with the platform to enter the top 30 of the Deloitte Football Money League.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms