Matt Harvey.

The curious reason doctors will take a look at New York Mets starter Matt Harvey

From late-night partying escapades to recovery from a 2016 surgery to incredibly mixed results on the mound, it's been a roller coaster season for New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey both on the field and off of it.

The former ace has struggled his way to a 4-3 record with a 5.25 ERA in 13 starts this year as his team has gotten off to a slow start.

His start on Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs was not what the Mets were hoping for, as he lasted only four innings and gave up four runs (and three home runs) in New York's 9-4 win. Even though the Mets ultimately picked up the victory, they can't be happy with what Harvey provided.

As the team searches for answers to what's wrong with their former ace, manager Terry Collins told ESPN.com that Harvey would be examined by doctors to make sure nothing is wrong with his arm:

"We're going to have Matt looked at just as a precaution," Collins said. "He'll go see the doctor. Again, like anything else, when someone is just abnormal. It would be one thing if Matt was 91-92 [miles per hour], but it's another thing when he's 89."

Indeed, Harvey's once electric fastball has been lacking this season, not reaching the mid-90s like it was even last season before he had thoracic outlet surgery on his shoulder.

After the game, even Harvey didn't know how to explain his ineffectiveness, saying it's been a long time since his fastball has been clocked as low as 87 mph:

"It's pretty frustrating," Harvey said. "My arm was not working at all.

"I looked up a few times and saw 86, 87 on the fastball. The last time I threw 87 on a fastball was freshman year of high school."

With current ace Noah Syndergaard already on the disabled list, the Mets can't afford any bad news when it comes to Harvey. They'll have to hope he can pitch his way out of his slump and continue taking the mound every five days.

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets

At 30-34 on the season, the Mets are currently in second place in the National League East division, somewhat surprisingly. Still, they trail the first-place Washington Nationals by 8.5 games.

If Harvey has to miss a significant period of time, it could change the way the Mets approach the trade deadline. Currently, they're 9.5 games out of the second NL wildcard slot, so their chances to make the postseason are drying up in a hurry.

If they can't get Harvey back on track, it could be a long summer in New York.

