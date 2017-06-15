Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved superstars in the WWE today, but his journey on the main roster so far has been a bumpy one.

The Underdog from the Underground will be part of the Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend at SmackDown Live's Money in the Bank pay-per-view alongside Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles, and Baron Corbin for a WWE Championship match contract.

Zayn has been on the main roster for over a year now, and has been involved in several significant matches but is yet to win a WWE title, which is strange for a superstar of his ability.

Speaking to Fox Sports, the former NXT champion said if there was one thing he would tell his younger self about time on the main roster is that there's going to be highs and lows.

Zayn said: “I guess I’d just be ready more for the highs and lows. You know, very few people - if any - come in here and just have a very linear trajectory to the top. It becomes very much… there’s highs and lows. You take two steps forward and you take a step back. Five steps forward, three steps back. It’s not a linear, chronological ascension to the top.

"You’ve got to kind of get mentally prepared for that. I guess that’d be my advice for anybody from NXT who is going to come up to the main roster. Once you’re prepared to understand that it’s not always going to be smooth sailing, I think it makes the ride a lot more… I don’t want to say ‘bearable,’ but it makes it a lot easier for you to handle it mentally.

"For as tough as what we do is physically, the mental aspect can be almost as tough, if not tougher.”

Zayn is currently a high mid-carder at best on the SmackDown Live roster, yet he's talented enough to be in the main event scene but has never really been given the opportunity to do so. He hasn't even been given a run with the minor title on either RAW or SmackDown yet.

Hopefully, he is given a chance with the minor title on SmackDown, which is the United States Championship, as that would involve him being in a feud with his long time rival, Kevin Owens. A rivalry he certainly deserves after the hard work he has put in over the past year.

