MLB

Kole Calhoun.

Watch: Umpires controversially overturn Kole Calhoun's fantastic game-ending catch

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout may be on the disabled list, but that doesn't mean the team's other outfielders aren't out there making huge plays.

With New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks up at the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth inning on Wednesday night, Kole Calhoun tracked down a ball that seemed to be destined to bounce off the wall, making what appeared to be an incredible game-ending catch.

The catch would have ended the game, but after a replay review called for by the umpires, the MLB replay center in New York decided it bounced off the wall first and was then caught by Calhoun. Because of that, Hicks was awarded second base.

Fortunately for the Angels, Aaron Judge - the next batter - grounded out to end the game and preserve the Angels' 7-5 victory, but as you can see in the video below, it sure looks like Calhoun's catch should have ended the game:

Here are a couple of still images from the catch, which appear to show Calhoun getting his glove between the wall and the ball:

Obviously, that's an incredibly difficult call for umpires to make in real time, but that's the whole purpose of replay - to get tough, game-changing calls like this right.

Naturally, a few Angels fans were quick to point out that the replay center is in New York and the call in question favored the Yankees.

The call was close enough that it's probably not fair to start any conspiracy theories about whether or not the MLB officials wanted to rob Calhoun of a catch to give superstar Aaron Judge another at-bat, so we'll chalk this one up as a simple missed call.

After all, the Angels won the game, so all's well that ends well. With the win, the Angels improved to 35-34 on the season, but trail the Houston Astros - who have the best record in all of baseball - by 11 games in the American League West standings.

The good news for Angels fans is that the team is only half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second AL wildcard spot.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Seattle Mariners

The Yankees, despite the loss, are still in command of the AL East race. Their 38-25 overall record has them two games ahead of the Boston Red Sox.

The Angels have some work to do to get back into playoff contention, but with Trout eyeing a return from injury before the All-Star break, there's good news on the horizon in Los Angeles as the two AL teams battle for postseason spots.

Topics:
MLB World Series
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels
Mike Trout
MLB
MLB American League
MLB National League
MLB Playoffs

