Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Steve Kerr.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr provides update on his coaching future

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The 2016-17 NBA season was a rough one for Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Though he didn't miss the first part of the regular season like he did in 2015-16 with complications from back surgeries, he was bothered by it late in the year and ended up missing most of the Warriors' epic postseason run as he was physically unable to coach.

A third procedure has seemingly, for now at least, relieved the symptoms enough to allow him to coach, but the big question now is whether he'll be able to recover and be at 100 percent for next season.

Fortunately for Golden State fans, Kerr told ESPN.com that he's not planning on retiring and thinks he'll be able to be around the Warriors for a long time. He said he loves the team he's got now and knows they can build something historic together:

"I'm planning to coach for a long time," he said. "This kind of stuff happens very rarely in the NBA where you get a group of players this talented who are together in their primes. It's so rare so I know exactly how lucky I am.

"I love it, I love the group, I love coaching them every day, and this is what I want to do for a long time. That's the plan, so I just got to keep pushing forward."

Now that he's won two NBA titles in three years with the Warriors, it makes sense that Kerr would like to stick around as long as he possibly can.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Kevin Durant has expressed an interest in returning to Golden State and the team should be able to keep most of the talent it has amassed around Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Whether or not some of the key bench players leave this offseason remains to be seen, but it's safe to say the Warriors will once again be a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference next season.

After assistant coach Mike Brown led the way for the Warriors in Kerr's absence, it will be interesting to see if he follows in Luke Walton's footsteps and lands a head coaching job of his own this summer. Last year, after leading the Warriors to a hot start in Kerr's absence, Walton was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers.

If the Warriors can consistently send assistant coaches on to head coaching gigs, it seems likely that more and more top assistants will flock to Golden State, giving them yet another advantage against the rest of the NBA.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Draymond Green
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

Matt Hardy's latest Tweet hints at future title run on RAW

Matt Hardy's latest Tweet hints at future title run on RAW

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

Liverpool make final decision on mega money pursuit of Mohamed Salah [Telegraph]

Liverpool make final decision on mega money pursuit of Mohamed Salah [Telegraph]

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again