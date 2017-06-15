The 2016-17 NBA season was a rough one for Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Though he didn't miss the first part of the regular season like he did in 2015-16 with complications from back surgeries, he was bothered by it late in the year and ended up missing most of the Warriors' epic postseason run as he was physically unable to coach.

A third procedure has seemingly, for now at least, relieved the symptoms enough to allow him to coach, but the big question now is whether he'll be able to recover and be at 100 percent for next season.

Fortunately for Golden State fans, Kerr told ESPN.com that he's not planning on retiring and thinks he'll be able to be around the Warriors for a long time. He said he loves the team he's got now and knows they can build something historic together:

"I'm planning to coach for a long time," he said. "This kind of stuff happens very rarely in the NBA where you get a group of players this talented who are together in their primes. It's so rare so I know exactly how lucky I am.

"I love it, I love the group, I love coaching them every day, and this is what I want to do for a long time. That's the plan, so I just got to keep pushing forward."

Now that he's won two NBA titles in three years with the Warriors, it makes sense that Kerr would like to stick around as long as he possibly can.

Kevin Durant has expressed an interest in returning to Golden State and the team should be able to keep most of the talent it has amassed around Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Whether or not some of the key bench players leave this offseason remains to be seen, but it's safe to say the Warriors will once again be a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference next season.

After assistant coach Mike Brown led the way for the Warriors in Kerr's absence, it will be interesting to see if he follows in Luke Walton's footsteps and lands a head coaching job of his own this summer. Last year, after leading the Warriors to a hot start in Kerr's absence, Walton was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers.

If the Warriors can consistently send assistant coaches on to head coaching gigs, it seems likely that more and more top assistants will flock to Golden State, giving them yet another advantage against the rest of the NBA.