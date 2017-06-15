The sporting world went into meltdown on Wednesday night as it was finally confirmed that the super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is officially going ahead.

The Notorious wasn’t going to be one-upped on the historic night, though, as he kicked off the mind games by posting a picture of himself alongside Floyd Mayweather Sr, announcing the fight is done before his American rival could.

SUPER FIGHT

The two will officially meet inside of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on August 26 with Leonard Ellerbe and Dana White doing their best to hype up the event following the announcement, and fans still can’t believe that this unlikely scenario is actually going ahead.

Regardless of your feelings towards it, both men are in line to receive upwards of $100 million; and that’s not taking sponsorship money into account either as they embark on creating not only the most entertaining build-up possible, but an actual spectacle once the first bell rings.

That throws the Irishman’s UFC future up in the air, as a massive payment like that sitting nicely in his bank account means he probably never has to lift a finger ever again.

Dana thinks differently, though, as the UFC lightweight champion hasn’t fought since November when he dismantled Eddie Alvarez to claim the gold inside of Madison Square Garden, and Dana believes he’ll get right back inside of the Octagon when the Mayweather adventure comes to an end.

In fact, he claims McGregor has insisted on returning to mixed martial arts by the end of 2017.

UFC FUTURE

According to Joe.co.uk, White said: “I’m pretty confident [he’ll fight again this year] based on the conversation I had with him.

“He’s fired up for this fight and he’s excited to fight again and defend his title before the end of the year.

“Nothing is a guarantee. You can’t be guaranteed that anybody is going to fight again but, if you look at Conor, the reason that this fight is so big and the reason that he’s such a huge superstar is because this guy will fight anybody, anywhere, anytime.

“This guy is going to step in and fight Floyd Mayweather under boxing rules. These are the reasons that people love this kid. I’ve got all these guys crying about ‘Conor McGregor this’ and ‘Conor McGregor that.’ Shut up!

“Step up and fight like Conor McGregor fights. Take the big fights when somebody falls out. On four or five days [notice], he’ll fight anyone. That’s why people love him.

“If I had to tell you right here, right now if I think Conor’s coming back this year…I absolutely do.”

It could be a very busy and very profitable year for McGregor.

Despite the result in August, he’ll be paid handsomely and has plenty of challengers awaiting him inside of the Octagon, ranging from Khabib Nurmagomedov to Tony Ferguson – while the option for the most cheese certainly lies in a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz.

What do you make of the prospect of seeing Conor McGregor returning to the UFC in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

