Although Barcelona won the Copa del Rey last season but, for a club of their stature, that isn't nearly enough.

Real Madrid pipped them to the La Liga title for the first time in five years and they exited the Champions League after failing to score over two legs against eventual finalists Juventus.

Madrid would go on to win that competition too, and given Zinedine Zidane's mens' dominance on the continent in recent years - they've won three of the last four Champions League titles - the Catalan club needs to take action.

The Blaugrana have three major transfer targets in mind this summer in the shape of former academy player and now Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, PSG midfielder Marco Veratti and Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele.

The trio are likely to cost the club in and around 200 million euros and according to Spanish publication Sport, Barca do not have the money to make those deals happen.

That is because of the recent investments made over the last two years on backup players like Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal, Jasper Cillessen, Lucas Digne, André Gomes, Denis Suárez, Paco Alcácer and just one regular starter Samuel Umtiti.

The club has forked out countless millions on those players and has very little to show for their money. Worse still, they have no real right-back, their core has aged and some of the long-serving players have arguably become stale within the team.

The report suggests that sporting director Robert Fernandez will be tasked with moving up to 10 players this summer in order to free up the funds to bring in the three difference makers they need.

All of Turan, Digne, Aleix Vidal, Rafinha, Jeremy Mathieu and those that have been on loan in Douglas, Thomas Vermaelen, Munir, Christian Tello and Sergi Samper have all been told they can leave the Nou Camp.

Especially with Samper and Munir, it might be shortsighted of Barca to get rid of such young and talented players when they have seen how much it has cost them to bring back Cesc Fabregas in the past and what Bellerin is likely to cost them.

It is believed that Veratti will cost close to half of the funds that Barca needs this summer. Dembele could be between 60-70 million euros while Bellerin would make up the rest.

