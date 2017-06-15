Jim Ross believes Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe will be a classic

It's fair to say that Jim Ross has called some classic WWE matches over the years, and some moments in WWE's history just wouldn't be the same without his iconic voice.

From The Undertaker throwing Mankind off the top of the cell, to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock going one-on-one in the main event of WrestleMania, the WWE Hall of Famer has seen a lot when it comes to the history of this company.

So when it comes to classic matches, Ross can recognize a match that has the potential to be just that from a mile away, and that's how he has described the upcoming clash between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe for the Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire.

The WWE commentator said during an interview on Busted Open, according to Wrestling Inc, that he believes The Beast vs The Destroyer will be a classic match because both of them are going to cause the other to bring their A-game to the ring on July 9.

Ross said: "I believe those two guys are gonna have a whole hell of a lot to say about their presentation in Dallas. I really do. I also believe that each guy is an alpha male. They're going to bring each other their best, there's gonna be locks up that would make some people leave wrestling school.

"So, I believe Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar is going to be a classic."

The legendary commentator also said that if the WWE allows him to do so, he would love to call the match at Great Balls of Fire next month. He would even call it just for food.

"I believe it's going to be a great match, ya know, I've lobbied to call it, like a goof.

"I will 'Talk for food.' From Oklahoma to Dallas, I can be there in two and half hours."

Although there may be some fans that don't know much about The Destroyer, those who do will know he has the talent to compete on WWE's main stage after wrestling around the globe before joining WWE in 2015.

No doubt Lesnar vs Joe is going to be a brilliant match, and if WWE allows Ross to call it, it's going to be even better.

Would you like to see Jim Ross call Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe?

