N'Golo Kante will be looking forward to a fairly quiet summer compared to the last two years.

In 2015, the relatively unknown midfielder moved to England and joined Leicester City, with whom he would go on to win the Premier League.

Twelve months later, and an impressive debut campaign in English football earned him a big money switch to Chelsea.

Kante picked up exactly where he left off with the Foxes and added a host of individual accolades - including Premier League Player of the Season - to another league title.

The French international has quickly become a firm fan favourite at Stamford Bridge after his all-action performances were essential to Antonio Conte's triumph.

But of course, the Blues weren't the only one chasing Kante's signature this time last year.

Although Chelsea were always favourites to sign the Leicester star, Paris Saint-Germain had also registered their serious interest in his services.

And Kante has now revealed why he chose a switch to the Stamford Bridge-based outfit over a return to France.

“It’s true that PSG were like other clubs after my good season with Leicester,” he told Le Parisien, as per Goal.

“But I chose Chelsea after speaking to the coach and the sporting director. And I don’t regret it.

“What’s more, the league and the style of play in England pleases me.”

It looks like he made a pretty smart decision in the end.

Although, it is going to take something pretty special for Kante to surpass last season's achievements in 2017/18.

With Conte's side all set to compete in the Champions League as well next term, Kante's athleticism will be put to the ultimate test.

Playing three high-intensity matches within the space of seven days over a number of weeks will be a new experience for the 26-year-old and Conte will be keen to avoid his key midfielder burning out too early on in the season.

