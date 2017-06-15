GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool fans find very creative way to recruit Mohamed Salah on Twitter

Liverpool are expected to be one of the biggest players in the transfer marker this summer but despite their best efforts, they are yet to secure a top deal.

Promising England youngster Dominic Solanke has joined the ranks at Anfield after leaving Chelsea, but the Reds are still searching for their first real, expensive deal of the summer.

Mohammed Salah is widely expected to be that man and The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that Liverpool are willing to make the former Chelsea flop their most expensive player in history, eclipsing the £35 million they paid for Andy Carroll back in 2011.

The Egypt international, who turned 25 on Thursday, is thought to be keen on the move but his club Roma turned down a £28m offer earlier this month in the hope of raking in something closer to £40 million.

Salah scored 19 goals in all goals competitions last term and after seeing the impact Sadio Mane's pace had on Liverpool's frontline, Jurgen Klopp is keen to add another dimension to his attack with Champions League football coming next coming season.

Not only does Klopp want Salah, it appears as though Liverpool's fans do too. When Salah's agent wished his client a happy birthday on Twitter on Thursday, the red half of Merseyside were all over it.

As you can see by the tweets below, Liverpool's fans aren't bad recruiters at all!

At the end of May, Klopp spoke about his transfer plans this summer and asserted he already had all of his targets lined up.

“We have already pretty much done [the work]. We have to see. Most of the work is already done, of course,” he said.

“[It’s not like] tomorrow with Michael Edwards we will sit together and speak about what we think we need!

AS Roma v Juventus FC - Serie A

“Now we have to make decisions. Negotiations need to be done. All that stuff. But it’s all good. We are prepared, we will see what works out or not.

“Yes, I have a little of work to do. But I’ve worked properly in my life when I was younger.

“So a few phone calls aren’t really work when you’re talking about wonderful things like football, Liverpool and other things.”

Football
AS Roma

