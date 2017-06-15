Two of the biggest egos in combat sport, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, will come to blows on 26 August and it’s no surprise that punters are predicted to stake around £40 million on the mega-fight, according to the Mirror.



If it happened, it would smash the record previously set by Mayweather’s highly anticipated fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2015, which peaked at around £30 million.



A spokesperson from Ladbrokes said: “The £20 million we took as an industry in the build up to the Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko fight came dangerously close to smashing records.

“But you’re forecasting double the amount of that figure to be staked by the time these two blockbuster names come to blows.”



The fight will be contested as an orthodox boxing match, which will clearly suit Mayweather, which is why he’s the long odds-on favourite for the fight at 1/12 with McGregor priced at 6/1.



The Irishman though does have a fair amount of boxing in his arsenal, often using punches when knocking out his opponents during his fights with UFC.



Betfair have already allegedly seen £135,000 staked on the fight since it was officially announced.



A spokesman from the betting company said: “Mayweather is widely considered the best boxer of his generation, while McGregor is the UFC’s biggest star, so it’s no surprise this could be one of the richest fights in history.



“And judging by the fact that we’ve already seen more than £100,000 bet on the fight in just 12 hours, we expect this to become the biggest boxing event of all time on the Betfair exchange.”

Mayweather to seal win number 50?

This fight will be Mayweather’s 50th in his professional career and his record famously stands at 49 fights, 0 losses. The 40-year-old has been in and out of retirement in recent years but to get to a half century of wins would be a heck of a way to bow out of the sport.

McGregor’s MMA record stands at 21 wins to three losses, with his last defeat coming in March of last year against Nate Diaz, since then the 28-year-old has exacted revenge on Diaz and also beaten Eddie Alvarez to cement his place at the top of UFC’s lightweight and welterweight divisions.

